League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City1AccringtonAccrington Stanley1

Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Palmer
  • 2Poole
  • 4Montsma
  • 16Walsh
  • 15BramallSubstituted forEdunat 55'minutes
  • 8JonesSubstituted forScullyat 55'minutes
  • 10Grant
  • 18McGrandles
  • 20Johnson
  • 9Hopper
  • 27Rogers

Substitutes

  • 5Jackson
  • 6Sanders
  • 7Edun
  • 11Scully
  • 22Eyoma
  • 26Anderson
  • 31Long

Accrington

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Baxter
  • 2Nottingham
  • 16BarclayBooked at 14mins
  • 3Hughes
  • 4Burgess
  • 6Butcher
  • 28Conneely
  • 36Phillips
  • 32Charles
  • 19Bishop
  • 7Smyth

Substitutes

  • 8Russell
  • 12Maguire
  • 14Uwakwe
  • 18Rodgers
  • 20Scully
  • 37Morgan
  • 40Savin
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Anthony Scully replaces James Jones.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Tayo Edun replaces Cohen Bramall.

  3. Post update

    Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tom Hopper (Lincoln City).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Lincoln City 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Ben Barclay.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Grant.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).

  11. Post update

    Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Lincoln City 0, Accrington Stanley 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Lincoln City 0, Accrington Stanley 1.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor McGrandles (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley).

  19. Post update

    Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City27165639211853
2Hull28154941241749
3Peterborough26154740241649
4Portsmouth26146644232148
5Doncaster25153743301348
6Sunderland271111539241544
7Oxford Utd2613494334943
8Charlton2812794338543
9Accrington25126736261042
10Plymouth2811893943-441
11Crewe28117103635140
12Ipswich25123103027339
13MK Dons28108103833538
14Gillingham27114123537-237
15Fleetwood2898113225735
16Blackpool24104102826234
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Rochdale2768134154-1326
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Bristol Rovers2666142443-1924
21Swindon2873183253-2124
22Wigan2766152849-2124
23Northampton2766152043-2324
24Burton2657143251-1922
View full League One table

Top Stories