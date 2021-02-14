Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley

Substitution, Lincoln City. Anthony Scully replaces James Jones.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Palmer
- 2Poole
- 4Montsma
- 16Walsh
- 15BramallSubstituted forEdunat 55'minutes
- 8JonesSubstituted forScullyat 55'minutes
- 10Grant
- 18McGrandles
- 20Johnson
- 9Hopper
- 27Rogers
Substitutes
- 5Jackson
- 6Sanders
- 7Edun
- 11Scully
- 22Eyoma
- 26Anderson
- 31Long
Accrington
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Baxter
- 2Nottingham
- 16BarclayBooked at 14mins
- 3Hughes
- 4Burgess
- 6Butcher
- 28Conneely
- 36Phillips
- 32Charles
- 19Bishop
- 7Smyth
Substitutes
- 8Russell
- 12Maguire
- 14Uwakwe
- 18Rodgers
- 20Scully
- 37Morgan
- 40Savin
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution, Lincoln City. Tayo Edun replaces Cohen Bramall.
Post update
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Hopper (Lincoln City).
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
Post update
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Ben Barclay.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Grant.
Post update
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.
Post update
Hand ball by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Foul by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.
Second Half
Second Half begins Lincoln City 0, Accrington Stanley 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Lincoln City 0, Accrington Stanley 1.
Post update
Hand ball by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Conor McGrandles (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
Post update
Foul by Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
