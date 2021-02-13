Hull City v Milton Keynes Dons

HullHull City15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Ingram
- 2Coyle
- 5Burke
- 24Greaves
- 3Elder
- 10Honeyman
- 33Docherty
- 20Crowley
- 7Wilks
- 27Magennis
- 19Lewis-Potter
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 11Scott
- 12Emmanuel
- 16Flores
- 17McLoughlin
- 18Slater
- 31Chadwick
MK Dons
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Fisher
- 15O'Hora
- 6Darling
- 3Lewington
- 12Laird
- 17O'Riley
- 16Surman
- 4Jules
- 10Fraser
- 20Mason
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 1Nicholls
- 7Gladwin
- 11Brown
- 18Sørensen
- 21Harvie
- 29Sorinola
- 30Freeman
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match report will appear here