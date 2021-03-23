Bristol Rovers v Swindon Town

Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:00SwindonSwindon Town
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Day
- 43Williams
- 15Kilgour
- 26Baldwin
- 3Leahy
- 4Grant
- 6Upson
- 14McCormick
- 17Daly
- 9Hanlan
- 21Ayunga
Substitutes
- 1van Stappershoef
- 2Little
- 8Westbrooke
- 22Hare
- 24Tutonda
- 28Walker
- 41Oztumer
Swindon
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Camp
- 16Odimayo
- 42Grant
- 14Iandolo
- 2Caddis
- 18Payne
- 23Palmer
- 26Thompson
- 10Twine
- 20Grant
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 5Grounds
- 9Smith
- 11Garrick
- 21Curran
- 27Omotoye
- 29Matthews
- 45Hope
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match report will appear here