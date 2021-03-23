League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: Memorial Stadium, England

Bristol Rovers v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Day
  • 43Williams
  • 15Kilgour
  • 26Baldwin
  • 3Leahy
  • 4Grant
  • 6Upson
  • 14McCormick
  • 17Daly
  • 9Hanlan
  • 21Ayunga

Substitutes

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 2Little
  • 8Westbrooke
  • 22Hare
  • 24Tutonda
  • 28Walker
  • 41Oztumer

Swindon

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Camp
  • 16Odimayo
  • 42Grant
  • 14Iandolo
  • 2Caddis
  • 18Payne
  • 23Palmer
  • 26Thompson
  • 10Twine
  • 20Grant
  • 8Pitman

Substitutes

  • 5Grounds
  • 9Smith
  • 11Garrick
  • 21Curran
  • 27Omotoye
  • 29Matthews
  • 45Hope
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull372161062303269
2Peterborough35206957342366
3Sunderland351713554272764
4Lincoln City361881054381662
5Doncaster34176115344957
6Charlton371511115450456
7Portsmouth351671251381355
8Gillingham37166155349454
9Ipswich35166133937254
10Blackpool331581039291053
11Oxford Utd35158124941853
12Accrington35158124944553
13MK Dons37149145452251
14Crewe36149134446-251
15Fleetwood371311134132950
16Plymouth37139154758-1148
17Shrewsbury331013103738-143
18Burton35118164559-1441
19Swindon36104224365-2234
20Bristol Rovers3697203658-2234
21Wigan3697203964-2534
22Northampton3689193153-2233
23Wimbledon35712163559-2433
24Rochdale36711184667-2132
View full League One table

Top Stories