Charlton Athletic v Gillingham

First Half ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Gillingham 2.
Line-ups
Charlton
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Amos
- 2Gunter
- 4Oshilaja
- 6Pearce
- 3Purrington
- 12Shinnie
- 15Pratley
- 8Forster-CaskeySubstituted forJaiyesimiat 26'minutes
- 27Millar
- 9Stockley
- 10Aneke
Substitutes
- 7Jaiyesimi
- 16Matthews
- 18Smith
- 19Morgan
- 26Watson
- 29Schwartz
- 31Harness
Gillingham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 25Cundy
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 8Dempsey
- 4O'Keefe
- 11Lee
- 21O'Connor
- 15Akinde
- 19Oliver
Substitutes
- 6Morton
- 7Willock
- 12Bastien
- 14McKenzie
- 16MacDonald
- 17Johnson
- 26Maghoma
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Thomas O'Connor (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andrew Shinnie (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chuks Aneke.
Post update
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).
Post update
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Cundy with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Robbie Cundy (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Cundy (Gillingham).
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 1, Gillingham 2. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Olly Lee.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Thomas O'Connor with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Darren Pratley.
Post update
Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Charlton Athletic).
