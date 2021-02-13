League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic1GillinghamGillingham2

Charlton Athletic v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Amos
  • 2Gunter
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 6Pearce
  • 3Purrington
  • 12Shinnie
  • 15Pratley
  • 8Forster-CaskeySubstituted forJaiyesimiat 26'minutes
  • 27Millar
  • 9Stockley
  • 10Aneke

Substitutes

  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 16Matthews
  • 18Smith
  • 19Morgan
  • 26Watson
  • 29Schwartz
  • 31Harness

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 25Cundy
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 8Dempsey
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 11Lee
  • 21O'Connor
  • 15Akinde
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 6Morton
  • 7Willock
  • 12Bastien
  • 14McKenzie
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Johnson
  • 26Maghoma
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Gillingham 2.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Thomas O'Connor (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrew Shinnie (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chuks Aneke.

  6. Post update

    Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Cundy with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Robbie Cundy (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Cundy (Gillingham).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Charlton Athletic 1, Gillingham 2. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Olly Lee.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Thomas O'Connor with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Darren Pratley.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Charlton Athletic).

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City26164638201852
2Hull28155841231850
3Peterborough26154740241649
4Portsmouth26146644232148
5Doncaster25153742291348
6Sunderland271111538231544
7Charlton2812794237543
8Accrington24125735251041
9Plymouth2811893943-441
10Oxford Utd2512494133840
11Crewe28117103635140
12Ipswich25123103027339
13Gillingham27114123436-237
14MK Dons2899103733436
15Fleetwood2898113225735
16Blackpool24104102826234
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Rochdale2768134154-1326
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Northampton2767142041-2125
21Bristol Rovers2666142443-1924
22Wigan2666142747-2024
23Swindon2873183253-2124
24Burton2648143051-2120
View full League One table

