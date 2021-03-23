Blackpool v Peterborough United

BlackpoolBlackpool19:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Maxwell
- 2Lawrence-Gabriel
- 20Turton
- 4Thorniley
- 29Garbutt
- 18Ward
- 12Dougall
- 15Mitchell
- 32Embleton
- 10Kaikai
- 9Yates
Substitutes
- 6Robson
- 19Simms
- 23Grétarsson
- 25Antwi
- 28Moore
- 36Apter
- 38Holmes
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Pym
- 6Kent
- 4Thompson
- 5Beevers
- 23Ward
- 22Hamilton
- 12Brown
- 3Butler
- 15Szmodics
- 10Dembélé
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 7Eisa
- 13Gyollai
- 14Reed
- 16Burrows
- 17Jade-Jones
- 19Kanu
- 24Mason
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
