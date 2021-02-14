League Two
ColchesterColchester United15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29George
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 3Doherty
  • 4Lapslie
  • 8Pell
  • 11Harriott
  • 23Poku
  • 7Senior
  • 45Nouble

Substitutes

  • 1Gerken
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 9Oteh
  • 14Chilvers
  • 21Clampin
  • 22Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 24Stevenson

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Stone
  • 14Perch
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 16Quinn
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 7Charsley
  • 19Reid
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 3Benning
  • 15O'Driscoll
  • 21Clarke
  • 27Sinclair
  • 29Law
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match report will appear here

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th February 2021

  • BoltonBolton Wanderers1StevenageStevenage0
  • CambridgeCambridge United0SouthendSouthend United0
  • BradfordBradford CityPSalfordSalford CityP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • CarlisleCarlisle UnitedPCrawleyCrawley TownP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • Forest GreenForest Green RoversPBarrowBarrowP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • GrimsbyGrimsby TownPTranmereTranmere RoversP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • HarrogateHarrogate TownPLeyton OrientLeyton OrientP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • MorecambeMorecambePScunthorpeScunthorpe UnitedP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge29147844281649
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Cheltenham26128635231244
4Tranmere2713593532344
5Newport2612773628843
6Morecambe2712783637-143
7Exeter26119648331542
8Carlisle23133734221242
9Salford26118736221441
10Leyton Orient27115113429538
11Walsall2681263334-136
12Crawley259883634235
13Bolton2798103238-635
14Oldham26104124146-534
15Mansfield2571263331233
16Harrogate2796123134-333
17Port Vale2895144043-332
18Colchester2671182834-632
19Scunthorpe26102142834-632
20Bradford2587102730-331
21Stevenage28611112230-829
22Southend2866161844-2624
23Barrow2558123136-523
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
View full League Two table

Top Stories