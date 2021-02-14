Colchester United v Mansfield Town

ColchesterColchester United15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 29George
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 18Eastman
- 5Smith
- 3Doherty
- 4Lapslie
- 8Pell
- 11Harriott
- 23Poku
- 7Senior
- 45Nouble
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 6Sowunmi
- 9Oteh
- 14Chilvers
- 21Clampin
- 22Sarpong-Wiredu
- 24Stevenson
Mansfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Stone
- 14Perch
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 20McLaughlin
- 16Quinn
- 10Maris
- 8O Clarke
- 7Charsley
- 19Reid
- 9Bowery
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 2O'Keeffe
- 3Benning
- 15O'Driscoll
- 21Clarke
- 27Sinclair
- 29Law
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
Match report will appear here