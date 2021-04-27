League Two
BradfordBradford City19:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium

Bradford City v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham432391156362078
2Cambridge442381366442277
3Bolton442210125447776
4Morecambe44219146558772
5Tranmere442012125448672
6Forest Green431813125448667
7Newport4318121351411066
8Salford4317141250331765
9Exeter4316151265461963
10Carlisle431710165648861
11Leyton Orient441710175149261
12Port Vale44179185753460
13Crawley441612165255-360
14Bradford431610174850-258
15Stevenage441317143738-156
16Oldham44159207174-354
17Harrogate44159204653-754
18Mansfield441119145054-452
19Walsall441119144551-652
20Colchester441017174361-1847
21Scunthorpe43138224159-1847
22Barrow431210214956-746
23Southend44914212656-3041
24Grimsby43913213463-2940
