Bradford City v Salford City

BradfordBradford City19:00SalfordSalford City
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cheltenham
|43
|23
|9
|11
|56
|36
|20
|78
|2
|Cambridge
|44
|23
|8
|13
|66
|44
|22
|77
|3
|Bolton
|44
|22
|10
|12
|54
|47
|7
|76
|4
|Morecambe
|44
|21
|9
|14
|65
|58
|7
|72
|5
|Tranmere
|44
|20
|12
|12
|54
|48
|6
|72
|6
|Forest Green
|43
|18
|13
|12
|54
|48
|6
|67
|7
|Newport
|43
|18
|12
|13
|51
|41
|10
|66
|8
|Salford
|43
|17
|14
|12
|50
|33
|17
|65
|9
|Exeter
|43
|16
|15
|12
|65
|46
|19
|63
|10
|Carlisle
|43
|17
|10
|16
|56
|48
|8
|61
|11
|Leyton Orient
|44
|17
|10
|17
|51
|49
|2
|61
|12
|Port Vale
|44
|17
|9
|18
|57
|53
|4
|60
|13
|Crawley
|44
|16
|12
|16
|52
|55
|-3
|60
|14
|Bradford
|43
|16
|10
|17
|48
|50
|-2
|58
|15
|Stevenage
|44
|13
|17
|14
|37
|38
|-1
|56
|16
|Oldham
|44
|15
|9
|20
|71
|74
|-3
|54
|17
|Harrogate
|44
|15
|9
|20
|46
|53
|-7
|54
|18
|Mansfield
|44
|11
|19
|14
|50
|54
|-4
|52
|19
|Walsall
|44
|11
|19
|14
|45
|51
|-6
|52
|20
|Colchester
|44
|10
|17
|17
|43
|61
|-18
|47
|21
|Scunthorpe
|43
|13
|8
|22
|41
|59
|-18
|47
|22
|Barrow
|43
|12
|10
|21
|49
|56
|-7
|46
|23
|Southend
|44
|9
|14
|21
|26
|56
|-30
|41
|24
|Grimsby
|43
|9
|13
|21
|34
|63
|-29
|40