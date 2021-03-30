League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United19:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: Brunton Park

Carlisle United v Crawley Town

Tuesday 30th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge382071157352267
2Cheltenham371981048341465
3Tranmere37189105142963
4Bolton37189104843563
5Forest Green371711949381162
6Morecambe37188115249362
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter3615111060421856
9Leyton Orient37158144240253
10Salford3613121141301151
11Crawley36149134847151
12Bradford36149134041-151
13Stevenage381116113333049
14Carlisle35146154744348
15Harrogate37146174042-248
16Scunthorpe36136173845-745
17Oldham38129175564-945
18Port Vale38128184952-344
19Mansfield38917124549-444
20Walsall37817123946-741
21Colchester38815153653-1739
22Barrow36108184246-438
23Southend38811192350-2735
24Grimsby37711192855-2732
