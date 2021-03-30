Carlisle United v Crawley Town

CarlisleCarlisle United19:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Match report will appear here
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|38
|20
|7
|11
|57
|35
|22
|67
|2
|Cheltenham
|37
|19
|8
|10
|48
|34
|14
|65
|3
|Tranmere
|37
|18
|9
|10
|51
|42
|9
|63
|4
|Bolton
|37
|18
|9
|10
|48
|43
|5
|63
|5
|Forest Green
|37
|17
|11
|9
|49
|38
|11
|62
|6
|Morecambe
|37
|18
|8
|11
|52
|49
|3
|62
|7
|Newport
|36
|16
|9
|11
|46
|37
|9
|57
|8
|Exeter
|36
|15
|11
|10
|60
|42
|18
|56
|9
|Leyton Orient
|37
|15
|8
|14
|42
|40
|2
|53
|10
|Salford
|36
|13
|12
|11
|41
|30
|11
|51
|11
|Crawley
|36
|14
|9
|13
|48
|47
|1
|51
|12
|Bradford
|36
|14
|9
|13
|40
|41
|-1
|51
|13
|Stevenage
|38
|11
|16
|11
|33
|33
|0
|49
|14
|Carlisle
|35
|14
|6
|15
|47
|44
|3
|48
|15
|Harrogate
|37
|14
|6
|17
|40
|42
|-2
|48
|16
|Scunthorpe
|36
|13
|6
|17
|38
|45
|-7
|45
|17
|Oldham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|55
|64
|-9
|45
|18
|Port Vale
|38
|12
|8
|18
|49
|52
|-3
|44
|19
|Mansfield
|38
|9
|17
|12
|45
|49
|-4
|44
|20
|Walsall
|37
|8
|17
|12
|39
|46
|-7
|41
|21
|Colchester
|38
|8
|15
|15
|36
|53
|-17
|39
|22
|Barrow
|36
|10
|8
|18
|42
|46
|-4
|38
|23
|Southend
|38
|8
|11
|19
|23
|50
|-27
|35
|24
|Grimsby
|37
|7
|11
|19
|28
|55
|-27
|32