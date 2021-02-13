Cambridge United v Southend United

CambridgeCambridge United15:00SouthendSouthend United
Match report will appear here
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|28
|14
|6
|8
|44
|28
|16
|48
|2
|Forest Green
|26
|12
|9
|5
|33
|23
|10
|45
|3
|Cheltenham
|26
|12
|8
|6
|35
|23
|12
|44
|4
|Tranmere
|27
|13
|5
|9
|35
|32
|3
|44
|5
|Newport
|26
|12
|7
|7
|36
|28
|8
|43
|6
|Morecambe
|27
|12
|7
|8
|36
|37
|-1
|43
|7
|Exeter
|26
|11
|9
|6
|48
|33
|15
|42
|8
|Carlisle
|23
|13
|3
|7
|34
|22
|12
|42
|9
|Salford
|26
|11
|8
|7
|36
|22
|14
|41
|10
|Leyton Orient
|27
|11
|5
|11
|34
|29
|5
|38
|11
|Walsall
|26
|8
|12
|6
|33
|34
|-1
|36
|12
|Crawley
|25
|9
|8
|8
|36
|34
|2
|35
|13
|Oldham
|26
|10
|4
|12
|41
|46
|-5
|34
|14
|Mansfield
|25
|7
|12
|6
|33
|31
|2
|33
|15
|Harrogate
|27
|9
|6
|12
|31
|34
|-3
|33
|16
|Port Vale
|28
|9
|5
|14
|40
|43
|-3
|32
|17
|Colchester
|26
|7
|11
|8
|28
|34
|-6
|32
|18
|Scunthorpe
|26
|10
|2
|14
|28
|34
|-6
|32
|19
|Bolton
|26
|8
|8
|10
|31
|38
|-7
|32
|20
|Bradford
|25
|8
|7
|10
|27
|30
|-3
|31
|21
|Stevenage
|27
|6
|11
|10
|22
|29
|-7
|29
|22
|Barrow
|25
|5
|8
|12
|31
|36
|-5
|23
|23
|Southend
|27
|6
|5
|16
|18
|44
|-26
|23
|24
|Grimsby
|27
|5
|6
|16
|20
|46
|-26
|21