Ross County v Hibernian

Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|32
|28
|4
|0
|77
|9
|68
|88
|2
|Celtic
|32
|20
|8
|4
|65
|23
|42
|68
|3
|Hibernian
|31
|15
|7
|9
|41
|29
|12
|52
|4
|Aberdeen
|32
|13
|10
|9
|32
|30
|2
|49
|5
|Livingston
|31
|11
|7
|13
|37
|39
|-2
|40
|6
|St Mirren
|32
|10
|9
|13
|29
|37
|-8
|39
|7
|St Johnstone
|32
|9
|10
|13
|33
|40
|-7
|37
|8
|Dundee Utd
|32
|8
|12
|12
|28
|43
|-15
|36
|9
|Motherwell
|32
|9
|8
|15
|31
|47
|-16
|35
|10
|Ross County
|31
|8
|5
|18
|25
|56
|-31
|29
|11
|Hamilton
|31
|6
|8
|17
|29
|57
|-28
|26
|12
|Kilmarnock
|32
|7
|4
|21
|29
|46
|-17
|25
