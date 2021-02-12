Premier League
Man CityManchester City17:30TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias gestures
Manchester City have only conceded one goal in Ruben Dias' nine most recent starts

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are hopeful Rodrigo will be fit, despite the Spaniard limping off during the FA Cup win over Swansea following a heavy challenge.

Ruben Dias missed Wednesday's tie because of illness, while Fernandinho has a thigh muscle problem.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho will provide a team news update from 1.30pm GMT on Friday.

The availability or otherwise of Gareth Bale, Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon is expected to be discussed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham's defence did not have a great time of things against Everton in the FA Cup on Wednesday, and this will be another busy evening for them.

City's last defeat came against Spurs, when they were on the wrong end of a classic Jose Mourinho performance that saw his side score early then pretty much shut up shop. A lot has changed for Pep Guardiola and his players since then, though.

Yes, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will carry a threat for Tottenham, and City have injury or illness doubts over key defensive players, but I am still expecting the leaders to take the points and continue their long winning run.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Mike Rosenberg, AKA Passenger

Manchester City are unbeaten in 22 competitive games since a 2-0 defeat at Spurs
That result, in November, put Tottenham top of the league and left Manchester City in 11th place

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City have won seven of the past 10 league meetings at the Etihad Stadium, only losing on 14 February 2016.
  • However, Spurs have won both league encounters - at home - with Jose Mourinho as their manager.

Manchester City

  • City are on a 15-match winning run in all competitions, a record for an English top-flight side, and are unbeaten in 22 since their 2-0 defeat by Tottenham in November.
  • They have only conceded three goals in their past 14 league games.
  • Manchester City can equal the club record of seven successive home clean sheets in all competitions, set from December 1946 to March 1947.
  • Pep Guardiola could lose three consecutive top-flight fixtures against the same team for the first time as a manager.
  • He and Jose Mourinho have faced each other in 24 games, with Guardiola leading by 10 wins to seven.
  • Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is the Premier League's leading scorer in 2021 with seven goals in eight appearances. His previous seven league goals came over a period of 62 games.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Spurs have won just one of their past six top-flight away fixtures (D3, L2). They could lose consecutive away league games for the first time since October 2019.
  • Tottenham are winless in 24 away fixtures against the team starting the day top of the table since beating Blackburn in November 1992 (D3, L21).
  • They are vying to beat both Manchester clubs away in the same top-flight season for the first time since 1959-60. The last side to do so was Liverpool in 2008-09.
  • Jose Mourinho could become the first manager to win three away games against a Pep Guardiola side in all competitions, having triumphed with Real Madrid in 2012 and Manchester United in 2018.
  • Son Heung-min has scored six goals in his past eight appearances against Manchester City in all competitions.
  • Harry Kane only averages a Premier League goal every 428 minutes versus Manchester City, his worst record against any of the 30 teams he has faced in the division. Kane has scored twice in 10 appearances in this fixture, but none in the last six.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22155243142950
2Man Utd23136449301945
3Leicester23134639251443
4Liverpool23117544291540
5Chelsea23116638241439
6West Ham2311663428639
7Everton2111463428637
8Tottenham22106636221436
9Aston Villa21112836241235
10Leeds22102103838032
11Arsenal2394102723431
12Southampton228592937-829
13Crystal Palace2385102739-1229
14Wolves2376102331-827
15Brighton2351082530-525
16Newcastle2374122538-1325
17Burnley2265111429-1523
18Fulham2229111731-1415
19West Brom2326151854-3612
20Sheff Utd2332181537-2211
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC