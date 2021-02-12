Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

TEAM NEWS
Manchester City are hopeful Rodrigo will be fit, despite the Spaniard limping off during the FA Cup win over Swansea following a heavy challenge.
Ruben Dias missed Wednesday's tie because of illness, while Fernandinho has a thigh muscle problem.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho will provide a team news update from 1.30pm GMT on Friday.
The availability or otherwise of Gareth Bale, Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon is expected to be discussed.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Tottenham's defence did not have a great time of things against Everton in the FA Cup on Wednesday, and this will be another busy evening for them.
City's last defeat came against Spurs, when they were on the wrong end of a classic Jose Mourinho performance that saw his side score early then pretty much shut up shop. A lot has changed for Pep Guardiola and his players since then, though.
Yes, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will carry a threat for Tottenham, and City have injury or illness doubts over key defensive players, but I am still expecting the leaders to take the points and continue their long winning run.
Prediction: 2-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City have won seven of the past 10 league meetings at the Etihad Stadium, only losing on 14 February 2016.
- However, Spurs have won both league encounters - at home - with Jose Mourinho as their manager.
Manchester City
- City are on a 15-match winning run in all competitions, a record for an English top-flight side, and are unbeaten in 22 since their 2-0 defeat by Tottenham in November.
- They have only conceded three goals in their past 14 league games.
- Manchester City can equal the club record of seven successive home clean sheets in all competitions, set from December 1946 to March 1947.
- Pep Guardiola could lose three consecutive top-flight fixtures against the same team for the first time as a manager.
- He and Jose Mourinho have faced each other in 24 games, with Guardiola leading by 10 wins to seven.
- Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is the Premier League's leading scorer in 2021 with seven goals in eight appearances. His previous seven league goals came over a period of 62 games.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Spurs have won just one of their past six top-flight away fixtures (D3, L2). They could lose consecutive away league games for the first time since October 2019.
- Tottenham are winless in 24 away fixtures against the team starting the day top of the table since beating Blackburn in November 1992 (D3, L21).
- They are vying to beat both Manchester clubs away in the same top-flight season for the first time since 1959-60. The last side to do so was Liverpool in 2008-09.
- Jose Mourinho could become the first manager to win three away games against a Pep Guardiola side in all competitions, having triumphed with Real Madrid in 2012 and Manchester United in 2018.
- Son Heung-min has scored six goals in his past eight appearances against Manchester City in all competitions.
- Harry Kane only averages a Premier League goal every 428 minutes versus Manchester City, his worst record against any of the 30 teams he has faced in the division. Kane has scored twice in 10 appearances in this fixture, but none in the last six.