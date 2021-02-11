Leicester City v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Full-back James Justin has started all 23 of Leicester's league matches so far this season

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's James Justin is a major doubt after suffering a knee injury in the FA Cup, albeit the club are hopeful it is not as bad as first feared.

Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana all remain sidelined.

Liverpool are weighing up whether to make defensive changes, with deadline day signings Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak both available and under consideration.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are edging closer to a return after injury but neither is likely to be involved.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won 12 of the past 17 league meetings, including six of the most recent seven.

Leicester have lost their last three home league matches against the Reds.

The Foxes' most recent victory was 3-1 in February 2017.

Leicester City

Leicester have only managed one win and four points in four league matches.

The Foxes have lost five home league games in 2020-21, one more than the whole of last season.

Only 16 of their 43 points have come at home.

They are looking to keep three successive league clean sheets for the first time since a run of four in November 2019.

Their sole loss in four matches against fellow clubs currently in the top five came in November's 3-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Leicester have been awarded a league-high 10 penalties, scoring eight of them.

James Maddison has been involved in six goals in his six most recent home league appearances, scoring four and setting up two.

Liverpool