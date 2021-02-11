Leicester City v Liverpool

LeicesterLeicester City12:30LiverpoolLiverpool
TEAM NEWS
Leicester's James Justin is a major doubt after suffering a knee injury in the FA Cup, albeit the club are hopeful it is not as bad as first feared.
Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana all remain sidelined.
Liverpool are weighing up whether to make defensive changes, with deadline day signings Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak both available and under consideration.
Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are edging closer to a return after injury but neither is likely to be involved.
- 'Go further than you have promised,' football authorities tell Twitter and Facebook
- Jurgen Klopp unable to travel for mother's funeral
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Liverpool have won 12 of the past 17 league meetings, including six of the most recent seven.
- Leicester have lost their last three home league matches against the Reds.
- The Foxes' most recent victory was 3-1 in February 2017.
Leicester City
- Leicester have only managed one win and four points in four league matches.
- The Foxes have lost five home league games in 2020-21, one more than the whole of last season.
- Only 16 of their 43 points have come at home.
- They are looking to keep three successive league clean sheets for the first time since a run of four in November 2019.
- Their sole loss in four matches against fellow clubs currently in the top five came in November's 3-0 defeat at Liverpool.
- Leicester have been awarded a league-high 10 penalties, scoring eight of them.
- James Maddison has been involved in six goals in his six most recent home league appearances, scoring four and setting up two.
Liverpool
- It's five defeats in nine competitive matches for Liverpool in 2021. They have won three times and drawn once.
- Liverpool have lost successive league fixtures for the first time under Jurgen Klopp - they have not lost three in a row since November 2014, under current Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.
- The Reds have won just six of their past 17 away league games, in contrast to 16 victories in their previous 17 attempts.
- Liverpool have only scored eight goals in nine Premier League matches since beating Crystal Palace 7-0.
- They have won their last 12 top-flight games against former Reds managers, doing so by an aggregate score of 39-8.
- Klopp's side have conceded a joint league-high seven penalties.