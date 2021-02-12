Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion20:00Aston VillaAston Villa
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Davy Propper
Fit-again Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has been restricted to five league appearances this season because of injuries

TEAM NEWS

Adam Webster is a fitness doubt for Brighton because of the ankle injury he sustained against Burnley last weekend.

Davy Propper has recovered from a groin problem and is likely to return to the matchday squad.

Aston Villa have no new fitness concerns, with defender Kortney Hause and long-term absentee Wesley the only players ruled out.

January signing Morgan Sanson awaits his full debut for the club and Douglas Luiz will be hoping for a recall.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton lost to Leicester in the FA Cup in midweek but they keep rolling along nicely in the league, picking up another point against Burnley last weekend.

Aston Villa are a bit up and down of late, results-wise at least, because they have gone win-loss-win-loss-win in their past five games. I think that pattern will continue here, with a defeat.

Prediction: 2-1

Brighton's three most recent Premier League home wins have all come in different years: December 2019, June 2020 and January 2021.
They beat Bournemouth in December 2019, Arsenal in June 2020 and Tottenham last month

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton are attempting to complete a league double over Aston Villa for the first time.
  • Albion's solitary home victory against Villa in the past eight attempts in all competitions was by 1-0 in the top flight at the Goldstone Ground in December 1980 (D4, L3).

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • A Brighton win on Saturday would give them 28 points, their highest tally after 24 top-flight games since 1981-82.
  • The Seagulls have equalled the club Premier League record of five successive matches without defeat (W3, D2).
  • They can remain unbeaten in six successive top-flight fixtures for the first time since a club record run of eight from October to November 1981.
  • Albion haven't won consecutive home league games since November 2019.
  • Brighton can match the club top-flight record of three home clean sheets in a row, set in 1979.
  • Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has conceded a league goal every 98 minutes on average, a rate only bettered by Ederson and Edouard Mendy among the regular starters this season.

Aston Villa

  • Villa have earned 11 Premier League wins in a season for the first time in a decade.
  • They have kept 10 clean sheets in those 11 victories, with the exception being a 7-2 dismantling of Liverpool.
  • Dean Smith's side have only taken one point from the other nine matches in which they've conceded.
  • The three goals conceded by Villa in the opening 30 minutes of their league games is the joint-best record in the division this season, along with Manchester City.
  • Jack Grealish has scored four goals in his past five appearances against Brighton in all competitions.

