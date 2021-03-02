National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield19:45EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Technique Stadium

Chesterfield v Eastleigh

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay24145546242247
2Sutton United21134438191943
3Hartlepool24134733231043
4Stockport24117632211140
5Wrexham2511683427739
6Eastleigh2310853223938
7Notts County21114626151137
8Boreham Wood249872924535
9Bromley239773728934
10Aldershot24104103635134
11Altrincham2696113034-433
12Maidenhead United219573232032
13Yeovil2495103536-132
14Solihull Moors219482723431
15Halifax228683629730
16Chesterfield219393225730
17Woking217592526-126
18Dag & Red2375112131-1026
19Wealdstone2265112948-1923
20King's Lynn2164112842-1422
21Weymouth2455142539-1420
22Barnet2233161753-3612
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC