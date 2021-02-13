National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Altrincham

National League

Match details to follow.

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay22135442202244
2Hartlepool2011362920936
3Sutton United18104430171334
4Stockport19104530201034
5Notts County18103525141133
6Altrincham229672725233
7Wrexham219572823532
8Eastleigh208752922731
9Boreham Wood198652114730
10Maidenhead United189362826230
11Bromley198563123829
12Halifax207673225727
13Aldershot208392830-227
14Solihull Moors178272118326
15Chesterfield187383023724
16Woking196582324-123
17Dag & Red206591928-923
18Wealdstone196492740-1322
19Yeovil195592531-620
20Weymouth2153132234-1218
21King's Lynn1853102138-1718
22Dover1531111235-2310
23Barnet1823131444-309
