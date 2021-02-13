Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00ArbroathArbroath
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Saturday 13th February 2021

  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00ArbroathArbroath
  • DunfermlineDunfermlinePDundeeDundeeP
    Match postponed - Weather
  • Inverness CTInverness Caledonian ThistlePMortonGreenock MortonP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • Raith RoversRaith RoversPAyrAyr UnitedP
    Match postponed - Weather

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts16121342182437
2Raith Rovers147342922724
3Dunfermline156632417724
4Dundee135532424020
5Ayr144552018217
6Morton154561319-617
7Queen of Sth154382133-1215
8Inverness CT113531815314
9Arbroath153571219-714
10Alloa143291533-1811
