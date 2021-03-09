Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0AyrAyr United0

Raith Rovers v Ayr United

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Armstrong
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 21Kennedy
  • 13Spencer
  • 9Duku

Substitutes

  • 11Abraham
  • 14Musonda
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Tait
  • 23Ugwu
  • 26King
  • 32Gullan

Ayr

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sinisalo
  • 2Houston
  • 17Ndaba
  • 30Baird
  • 3Reading
  • 4Muirhead
  • 6Murdoch
  • 11McCowan
  • 14Smith
  • 10Walsh
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 8Miller
  • 18Chalmers
  • 19Zanatta
  • 22McKenzie
  • 26Sandberg
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manny Duku (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Saturday 13th February 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts16121342182437
2Raith Rovers147342922724
3Dunfermline156632417724
4Dundee135532424020
5Ayr144552018217
6Morton154561319-617
7Arbroath163671320-715
8Queen of Sth154382133-1215
9Inverness CT113531815314
10Alloa153391634-1812
View full Scottish Championship table

