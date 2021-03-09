Raith Rovers v Ayr United

Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 7Armstrong
- 12Matthews
- 8Hendry
- 21Kennedy
- 13Spencer
- 9Duku
Substitutes
- 11Abraham
- 14Musonda
- 17Thomson
- 18Tait
- 23Ugwu
- 26King
- 32Gullan
Ayr
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sinisalo
- 2Houston
- 17Ndaba
- 30Baird
- 3Reading
- 4Muirhead
- 6Murdoch
- 11McCowan
- 14Smith
- 10Walsh
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 8Miller
- 18Chalmers
- 19Zanatta
- 22McKenzie
- 26Sandberg
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Manny Duku (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
