Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0MortonGreenock Morton0

Inverness CT v Greenock Morton

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 22McKay
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 8Carson
  • 18Allardice
  • 11Sutherland
  • 7Keatings
  • 12MacGregor
  • 77Todorov

  • 3McHattie
  • 4Welsh
  • 10Doran
  • 21MacKay
  • 25Nicolson
  • 26Fyffe
  • 27MacKay

Morton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 20McAdams
  • 2Ledger
  • 4McLean
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 6Jacobs
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 17Lyon
  • 19Colville
  • 15McGuffie
  • 23Sterling

  • 7Millar
  • 11Oliver
  • 14Salkeld
  • 18Blues
  • 21Omar
  • 27Hynes
  • 30Johnson
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away4

  1. Post update

    James Keatings (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).

  3. Post update

    Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kazaiah Sterling (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kazaiah Sterling (Morton).

  10. Post update

    Danny Devine (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts16121342182437
2Raith Rovers147342922724
3Dunfermline156632417724
4Dundee135532424020
5Ayr144552018217
6Morton154561319-617
7Arbroath163671320-715
8Queen of Sth154382133-1215
9Inverness CT113531815314
10Alloa153391634-1812
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

