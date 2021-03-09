Inverness CT v Greenock Morton

James Keatings (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 22McKay
- 6Devine
- 24Deas
- 8Carson
- 18Allardice
- 11Sutherland
- 7Keatings
- 12MacGregor
- 77Todorov
Substitutes
- 3McHattie
- 4Welsh
- 10Doran
- 21MacKay
- 25Nicolson
- 26Fyffe
- 27MacKay
Morton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 20McAdams
- 2Ledger
- 4McLean
- 5McGinty
- 3Fjørtoft
- 6Jacobs
- 10Nesbitt
- 17Lyon
- 19Colville
- 15McGuffie
- 23Sterling
Substitutes
- 7Millar
- 11Oliver
- 14Salkeld
- 18Blues
- 21Omar
- 27Hynes
- 30Johnson
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).
Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).
Attempt blocked. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kazaiah Sterling (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).
Foul by Kazaiah Sterling (Morton).
Post update
Danny Devine (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.