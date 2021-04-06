Clyde v Cove Rangers

Match ends, Clyde 1, Cove Rangers 1.
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Mitchell
- 22MunroBooked at 69mins
- 5Rumsby
- 23Otoo
- 17McGlincheySubstituted forLamontat 86'minutes
- 18Thomson
- 19NicollSubstituted forCuddihyat 63'minutes
- 12Howie
- 11LoveSubstituted forLangat 74'minutes
- 10JamiesonSubstituted forGoodwillieat 73'minutes
- 14Cunningham
Substitutes
- 2Bain
- 4McNiff
- 6Cuddihy
- 7Ritchie-Hosler
- 8Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
- 15Lang
- 20Jack
- 21Wilson
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1McKenzie
- 25Logan
- 20Graham
- 6Strachan
- 26Ngwenya
- 8Yule
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 16RossSubstituted forSmithat 75'minutes
- 7WatsonSubstituted forHanrattyat 75'minutes
- 13McAllister
Substitutes
- 5Ross
- 12Higgins
- 14Livingstone
- 21Demus
- 22Smith
- 27Hanratty
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away0
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Cove Rangers 1.
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Cammy Logan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
Post update
(Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Graham.
Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Michael McGlinchey.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kieran Ngwenya.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Lang (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kieran Ngwenya.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Kevin Hanratty (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal! Clyde 1, Cove Rangers 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Cuddihy.
Goal! Clyde 0, Cove Rangers 1. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rory McAllister.
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Kevin Hanratty replaces Broque Watson.