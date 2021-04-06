Scottish League One
ClydeClyde1Cove RangersCove Rangers1

Clyde v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Mitchell
  • 22MunroBooked at 69mins
  • 5Rumsby
  • 23Otoo
  • 17McGlincheySubstituted forLamontat 86'minutes
  • 18Thomson
  • 19NicollSubstituted forCuddihyat 63'minutes
  • 12Howie
  • 11LoveSubstituted forLangat 74'minutes
  • 10JamiesonSubstituted forGoodwillieat 73'minutes
  • 14Cunningham

Substitutes

  • 2Bain
  • 4McNiff
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 7Ritchie-Hosler
  • 8Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 15Lang
  • 20Jack
  • 21Wilson

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1McKenzie
  • 25Logan
  • 20Graham
  • 6Strachan
  • 26Ngwenya
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 16RossSubstituted forSmithat 75'minutes
  • 7WatsonSubstituted forHanrattyat 75'minutes
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 5Ross
  • 12Higgins
  • 14Livingstone
  • 21Demus
  • 22Smith
  • 27Hanratty
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Clyde 1, Cove Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Cove Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

  6. Post update

    Cammy Logan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).

  8. Post update

    (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Graham.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Michael McGlinchey.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kieran Ngwenya.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Lang (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kieran Ngwenya.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David Mitchell.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Hanratty (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Clyde 1, Cove Rangers 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Cuddihy.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Clyde 0, Cove Rangers 1. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rory McAllister.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Kevin Hanratty replaces Broque Watson.

