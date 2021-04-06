East Fife v Partick Thistle

Match ends, East Fife 2, Partick Thistle 2.
East Fife
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Long
- 4Murdoch
- 6WatsonSubstituted forDunlopat 77'minutes
- 3Higgins
- 8SlatteryBooked at 65mins
- 7DenholmSubstituted forDunsmoreat 63'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 12SwansonSubstituted forNewtonat 64'minutes
- 20McKinnon
- 16Davidson
- 9WallaceSubstituted forWattat 73'minutes
- 10SmithSubstituted forSpenceat 63'minutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 5Dunlop
- 11Agnew
- 14Watt
- 15Brown
- 17Spence
- 18Newton
- 19Fenton
- 21Hart
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sneddon
- 2WilliamsonSubstituted forMcKennaat 45'minutes
- 5Brownlie
- 21NiangSubstituted forBellat 45'minutes
- 22FosterBooked at 38minsSubstituted forPenriceat 63'minutes
- 14GordonSubstituted forRuddenat 45'minutes
- 23Docherty
- 19Tiffoney
- 8Bannigan
- 17MurraySubstituted forCardleat 69'minutes
- 9Graham
- 3Penrice
- 6Bell
- 7Cardle
- 10Rudden
- 16McKenna
- 25McCready
- 26Lyon
- 31MacIver
- 88Geggan
- David Dickinson
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 2, Partick Thistle 2.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 2, Partick Thistle 2. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Cardle with a cross.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).
Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Brian Graham (Partick Thistle).
Ross Dunlop (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Attempt blocked. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle).
Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Partick Thistle).
Greig Spence (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Watt.
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.