Scottish League One
ForfarForfar Athletic1PeterheadPeterhead1

Forfar Athletic v Peterhead

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2NditiBooked at 80mins
  • 4Meechan
  • 5Irvine
  • 3Coll
  • 7ScallySubstituted forAndersonat 60'minutes
  • 8MooreBooked at 69mins
  • 6MacKintosh
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forHolmesat 45'minutes
  • 9FenwickSubstituted forDorisat 70'minutes
  • 10ShepherdSubstituted forScottat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 12Holmes
  • 14Scott
  • 15Northcott
  • 16Allan
  • 17Doris
  • 18Anderson
  • 19Hill
  • 20Hoban

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 2Freeman
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Conroy
  • 7RitchieSubstituted forBrownat 85'minutes
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 12McCarthy
  • 15ArmourSubstituted forPayneat 66'minutes
  • 10BoydBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcGrathat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Payne
  • 16Kesson
  • 18Brown
  • 19Strachan
  • 20McGrath
  • 21Wilson
  • 32Bailey
  • 99Lyle
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home2
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away11
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home18
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Peterhead 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Peterhead 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Callum Moore.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran McGrath (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Kieran McGrath replaces Steven Boyd.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Peterhead 1. Martin Scott (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Moore.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Hamish Ritchie.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

  17. Post update

    Penalty saved! Steven Boyd (Peterhead) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Graeme Holmes (Forfar Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Peterhead. Scott Brown draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

