Rangers are closing in on the Scottish Premiership title

Two numbers have dominated this season's Scottish Premiership title charge - 10 and 55.

The fabled 10-in-a-row has eluded Celtic before, and Rangers too in the 1990s, but Neil Lennon's side were shooting for it this season. But it looks like a miracle is needed now.

"Going for 55" has been a Rangers mantra for years at Ibrox on the back of 54 league titles being hoisted aloft previously. Finally, they're getting close to realising their dream with 21 points separating Steven Gerrard's side from their closest challengers Celtic.

So is it inevitable that Rangers will become champions? And if so, when can they do it? And will it be even be clinched at the home of their greatest rivals?

Jumping the gun - can they be caught?

Hold on here, win the league in February? Surely it's far too premature to write off the current champions, who in December completed a quadruple treble?

Technically, Hibernian and Aberdeen are still in the title race, although it's fair to say both Jack Ross and Derek McInnes don't have league glory in their minds.

Celtic have two games in hand over Rangers; away to St Mirren on Wednesday and at home to Aberdeen a week later. Win both of those and the gap is down to 17. Win the two outstanding Old Firm derbies and it's 11 with 24 points to play for.

But the problem for the defending champions is Rangers have dropped points in just four of their 28 games so far, a loss of eight points. They would need to lose their unbeaten record by losing to Celtic twice, then drop points in at least four more games.

When can they do it?

Providing Rangers and Celtic win every game from this point, Gerrard's side would be 15 points ahead with 18 points to play for when they host St Mirren on 6 March. Win or draw and Celtic would need to win the following day away to Dundee United, otherwise Rangers would arrive at Celtic Park for the Old Firm game as champions.

What's the ideal scenario? Arrive at the home of their rivals and maybe get a pre-match guard of honour, or win the league there?

The earliest Rangers can win it would be if Celtic lose their next three games. Rangers only have one league game in that same period, but a win over Kilmarnock stretches the lead to 24 points with Celtic having just 27 to play for. That means Rangers could win at home to Dundee United on 21 February, with eight games still to go, and Celtic would have to pick up maximum points that evening away to Ross County and in their next game at home to Aberdeen.

If they do, then Rangers' visit to Livingston on 3 March could be the day the title race is officially over.

What's the earliest it's been done before?

Four years ago, Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side became the earliest to win a league title in 88 years when a 5-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle secured the league on 2 April 2017. That was after 30 games were played.

However, in terms of dates, Celtic won it on 26 March 2014 in Lennon's first spell as manager, which was their 31st game of the season.

Rangers won the league with just over 20% of their matches to go in 1929, and they hold the record for having 22% of their games still to go when they secured the title in 1899 and 1900.

Under Dick Advocaat, Rangers won the league on 23 April 2000 with five games to go. They also won it on 28 April 1996, although that was the second-last day of the season.

How this side stacks up to previous champions

Currently, Gerrard's side are unbeaten in the league, with the only blot on their domestic record a League Cup loss to St Mirren.

The last time the league was won in an unbeaten season was in 2016-17 in the invincible treble campaign under Rodgers. After 28 games, Celtic had 80 points, had scored 78 goals and conceded 17. Rangers currently have 76 points, with 68 goals scored and their defence has been breached just eight times.

Martin O'Neill's Celtic were unbeaten after 28 games in 2003-04. They clinched the league with six games to go, then lost twice in the remaining games.