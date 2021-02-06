Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ken Roberts was 15 years and 158 days old when he made his Wrexham first-team debut

Wrexham's youngest ever player Ken Roberts, who later managed rivals Chester City, has died aged 84.

Cefn Mawr-born Roberts was 15 years and 158 days when he made his debut against Bradford Park Avenue in 1951.

He was a trainee at the time and only played after a first-team player missed his train to the game.

Roberts equalled a record set by Bradford Park Avenue's Albert Geldard in 1929, which was broken by Barnsley's Reuben Noble-Lazarus in 2008.

His debut proved to be his only first-team appearance for Wrexham and after his release he joined Aston Villa in 1953, where he made more than 30 appearances in five years before injury ended his playing career.

Roberts was Chester City boss between 1968 and 1976 and guided them to the semi-finals of the League Cup in 1975.

He also had a spell in charge of Oswestry Town, having also been a coach and scout with Wrexham.