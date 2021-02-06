Last updated on .From the section Irish

Substitute McDonagh scored one of the goals of the season to clinch three points for Glentoran

Jamie McDonagh scored a goal of the season contender to lift Glentoran to a dramatic 1-0 win over 10-man Cliftonville at the Oval.

Substitute McDonagh produced a spectacular right-footed drive from distance to clinch three points for the Glens in the 89th-minute.

Chris Gallagher had a late pen saved by Reds keeper Aaron McCarey after Garry Breen's foul on Conor McMenamin.

Breen received a second yellow card for the challenge.

Cliftonville failed to fire but Barry Coffey did see his first-half penalty appeal waved away by the referee.

The result moves Glentoran to within a point of sixth-placed Cliftonville with two games in hand.

Coming off the back of a defeat by Crusaders, Glentoran started brightly at the Oval with Robbie McDaid being denied by Aaron McCarey after beating the offside trap to connect with Rhys Marshall's pass.

Cliftonville felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Barry Coffey went down under the challenge of Glens skipper Marcus Kane only for referee Ian McNabb to wave away the away side's appeals.

McDaid then spurned two further chances in a frustrating half for the Glens top scorer. First, he blazed over the bar after McCarey had gifted possession to Rory Donnelly.

Shortly before the break, McDaid was again denied by the Reds stopper, who did well to get down to his right and tip the striker's header around the post after Caolan Marron's pinpoint cross.

While Glentoran managed to fashion opportunities during the opening 45 minutes, the second half failed to come to life despite attacking substitutions from Glens boss Mick McDermott and his opposite number Paddy McLaughlin until a breathless finale when the hosts pushed for a late winner.

First, Rhys Marshall saw his goal-bound effort blocked by Jamie Harney after McCarey had spilled McMenamin's corner.

Less than a minute later, Breen's clearance fell to Gallagher, who cushioned the ball for McDonagh to rifle the ball into the top corner from 25 yards despite pressure from Rory Hale.

Cliftonville's misery was compounded when Breen received a second yellow card for taking down McMenamin inside the box, although McCarey denied Gallagher from rubbing even more salt in the away side's wounds with a fine save to keep the spot-kick out in the dying seconds.