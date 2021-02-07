Last updated on .From the section Irish

Baxter said Crusaders lost to Linfield despite producing their "best performance" of the season

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has admitted he is "not entirely sure" how his side failed to come away with three points against Linfield on Saturday.

Jimmy Callacher's injury-time header lifted Linfield to a 2-1 win at Seaview after a Philip Lowry goal had cancelled out Niall Quinn's opener for the Blues.

"It was three points all day long," said Baxter.

"The scoreline should have been closer to 6-2. A smash and grab is the understatement of the world."

Crusaders needed to win in order to keep up the pressure on Linfield and second-placed Larne with the top two having played a game less than the north Belfast side.

But Linfield went ahead in the 71st-minute through Quinn, whose wind-assisted corner sailed over Jonathan Tuffey's head and into the net via the woodwork.

Crusaders, who tested Blues goalkeeper Chris Johns on several occasions as well as having two shots cleared off the line, hit back when Lowry bundled Paul Heatley's corner in from close range.

However, Linfield delivered the crucial blow in added time, Callacher out-jumped Jarlath O'Rourke to head Joel Cooper's cross past Tuffey.

"A fluke goal and a ball in which you have to deal with, and you've lost the game," added Baxter, whose side suffered their first home defeat since Boxing Day 2019.

"How'd we lose the game? I'm not entirely sure. I've just thanked the team, they were superb.

"Our quality of play, Linfield couldn't get out of our half, they were in our box once in the game, but they go away with three points and that's what it's all about.

"Linfield find a way to get it done and they've done it. They'll be pleased, but from my point of view, performance-wise, it was the best we've played this year - outstanding.

Callacher's injury-time header ended Crusaders' 12-game unbeaten run at Seaview

"The amount of chances we created, their goalkeeper has pulled off a couple of worldies, that's the way it works sometimes. We would have preferred all three points and we would have deserved all three.

"When you get what you get today from our team then you go away home and sleep well in your bed because they were outstanding to a man and I can't fault them."

The result moved Linfield five points clear of Larne at the top of the table, and seven clear of Crusaders after a fifth win in six for the Windsor Park outfit.

And Blues boss David Healy admitted that his side were "second best at times" during Saturday's encounter on the Shore Road.

"We gave up possession far too many times," said Healy, who is targeting a fourth Irish Premiership title as Linfield manager.

"We weren't as strong going forward as I had hoped, but when you come to a place like this, you're not always allowed to dominate and dictate the pace of the game.

"Credit to the players because they found a way to win the game."