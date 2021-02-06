O'Carroll had a short spell as a player with Dungannon Swifts before becoming a coach at Motherwell

Diarmuid O'Carroll has withdrawn his application for the Northern Ireland Under-19 and Under-17 manager's role - a day after his appointment was announced.

O'Carroll said he had to withdraw after an "administrative error" that he made in his application process was brought to his attention by the Irish FA.

The IFA will now "revisit the pool of other candidates to decide next steps".

The governing body issued a statement from O'Carroll on Saturday afternoon.

"After all the joy of the last 48 hours, unfortunately I am now left to express my sincere disappointment," said the former Cliftonville and Crusaders striker who left his position as coach at Motherwell to take up the international post.

"When finalising my contract with the Irish FA, I realised an administrative error on my behalf in my application process which was brought to my attention by the Irish FA.

"This has meant that I have had to withdraw my name from consideration. I'm devastated but I wish the Irish FA and the lucky person who takes the role all the very best. I have no doubt they'll have huge success.

"I'm very proud that I was offered the position and hopefully a role like this will come my way again in the near future. Thanks again for all the messages of support, truly means a lot."

Northern Ireland senior team manager Ian Baraclough had welcomed O'Carroll's appointment, saying three coaches had made the shortlist for the job.

O'Carroll, who previously worked for the Irish FA as club and community development officer and within its coach education department, was Under-20 manager at Motherwell and also provided analysis on opponents for the first team.