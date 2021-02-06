Last updated on .From the section Irish

Adam Salley had a mixed afternoon at the Showgrounds

Adam Salley grabbed a point for Portadown before being sent off as the visitors earned a 1-1 draw against Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

The hosts took the lead in the 67th minute as substitute Stewart Nixon scored with his second touch.

Salley lashed in a superb half-volley six minutes later but was shown a straight red card for a late lunge on Lyndon Kane in the closing stages.

It means Colerine are unbeaten in the league in eight matches.

It was a second home draw of the week for Oran Kearney's men, who stay in fourth place in the Irish Premiership table, while the Ports remain in the bottom two and three points ahead of bottom side Carrick Rangers.

The match had been lacking in any real excitement until Stewart opened the scoring almost immediately after coming off the bench.

The winger delivered a low right-wing cross with his first touch but was alert enough to follow up after it was blocked to sneak a left-foot shot inside the near post.

Salley's equaliser on 73 minutes was an emphatic finish, with the striker controlling a Chris Lavery cross and giving stand-in home goalkeeper Martin Gallagher no chance with his left-wing finish.

However, the striker failed to finish the match as a late lunch in the 86th-minute on Coleraine's Lyndon Kane led to him being shown a straight red card by referee Keith Kennedy.

Neither team was able to find any real attacking rhythm in the first half, though both sides came very close to opening the scoring before being thwarted by good goalkeeping.

In the 27th minute, Portadown's Barney McKeown caught a volley well from close range but home keeper Gallagher - in for Gareth Deane who was on the bench - dived to save well.

Just before the interval, Bannsiders striker Curtis Allen came close to scoring for the second weekend in a row but Jacob Carney, on loan at Portadown from Manchester United, got his hand to it and Eamon Scannell followed up to clear the ball off the line.

Coleraine forward Eoin Bradley had earlier fired two efforts over the crossbar before he was forced to hobble off with what looked like a hamstring injury, to be replaced by James McLaughlin.