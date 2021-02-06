Last updated on .From the section Irish

Niall Quinn's opener came against the run of play

Jimmy Callacher headed home in injury time to secure a dramatic 2-1 win for Linfield over Crusaders at Seaview.

The victory over a Crues side that created more goalscoring chances stretched the Blues' lead at the top of the Premiership table to five points.

Niall Quinn opened the scoring for David Healy's men directly from a corner on 71 minutes.

Philip Lowry bundled home an 88th minute equaliser from a corner before Callacher won it for the visitors.

The defeat ends a run of 12 games unbeaten at their north Belfast home for Stephen Baxter's men, who showed an attacking intent from the outset and had an effort cleared off the line in each half.

For Linfield, however, it could prove to be a significant result in their bid to defend their title after second-placed Larne were held to a draw by Warrenpoint Town earlier on Saturday.

Quinn's opening goal came against the run of play in the 71st minute after substitute Mark Stafford did well down the right to force a corner.

The full-back whipped in an in-swinging corner with his left foot and, perhaps assisted by the wind, the ball evaded Crues goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey and went in at the back post.

Lowry will have thought he had earned a point for his side when he got on the end of a corner at the near post to force the ball home past Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns.

Crues midfielder Declan Caddell caused problems for Linfield with his runs from midfield

However, with just over 91 minutes on the clock, centre-half Callacher out-jumped Jarlath O'Rourke to get on the end of a Joel Cooper cross and head home the winner.

Crusaders started the match in a positive fashion and twice came desperately close to taking the lead from the same attack in the 28th minute.

A Jordan Forsythe pass into the box found Declan Caddell and his effort produced a fine save from Johns, with Paul Heatley's follow-up drive superbly cleared off the line by Ross Larkin.

Blues centre-half Larkin suffered a head injury moments later when he collided with the back post from a Linfield corner, but, with Mark Stafford looking like he was preparing to come off the bench, Larkin was able to carry on.

Caddell was looking threatening with his late runs into the visitors' box and he just failed to get enough on a header from an O'Rourke cross, and his effort drifted wide as Forsythe was unable to get a touch at the back post.

Linfield played their way into the match as it progressed but their only really effort of note was a curling Joel Cooper shot from outside the box which took a deflection and drifted wide.

The hosts reasserted their authority at the start of the second half, with Ben Kennedy having a shot from distance before Johns saved an acrobatic Chris Hegarty volley.

Linfield had to clear off their line for a second time on 65 minutes when Kyle McClean was well positioned to deny Lowry, with Heatley again missing from the follow-up.