Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Borussia Dortmund's disappointing Bundesliga season continued as they were beaten by Freiburg.
Jeong Woo-yeong fired the hosts into the lead with a fine 25-yard strike.
Jonathan Schmid doubled their lead three minutes later with a powerful shot from the corner of the box which keeper Marwin Hitz should have saved.
Erling Braut Haaland set up 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko to pull one back, his second Bundesliga goal, but Dortmund could not find an equaliser.
They sit sixth but are one point closer to the relegation play-off place than leaders Bayern Munich - who are 16 points above them.
Line-ups
Freiburg
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 21Müller
- 7SchmidSubstituted forKüblerat 86'minutes
- 3Lienhart
- 31Schlotterbeck
- 30Günter
- 8Santamaría
- 27Höfler
- 9HölerSubstituted forKeitelat 86'minutes
- 32GrifoSubstituted forGuldeat 77'minutes
- 11DemirovicSubstituted forPetersenat 70'minutes
- 29JeongSubstituted forHabererat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Uphoff
- 5Gulde
- 14Til
- 17Kübler
- 18Petersen
- 19Haberer
- 23Heintz
- 34Tempelmann
- 36Keitel
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Hitz
- 23Can
- 15Hummels
- 16AkanjiBooked at 90mins
- 13Guerreiro
- 19BrandtSubstituted forBellinghamat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 6DelaneySubstituted forDahoudat 60'minutes
- 32ReynaSubstituted forCarvalhoat 70'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forMoukokoat 60'minutes
- 7Sancho
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 2Morey
- 8Dahoud
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 22Bellingham
- 25Unbehaun
- 26Piszczek
- 27Tigges
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Booking
Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Reinier (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Post update
Foul by Reinier (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Lukas Kübler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Yannik Keitel (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Post update
Foul by Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Philipp Lienhart (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Keven Schlotterbeck.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Yannik Keitel replaces Lucas Höler.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Lukas Kübler replaces Jonathan Schmid.
