Hatem Abd Elhamed has made 28 appearances for Celtic

Defender Hatem Abd Elhamed is poised to leave Celtic after a deal was agreed with an unnamed Israeli club, manager Neil Lennon has revealed.

The Celtic boss says the defender, 29, has "struggled mentally" in Scotland and wants to return to his homeland.

Elhamed signed a four-year deal in July 2019, but has not started a game since early December and has made one substitute appearance since.

"He's really struggled with life here," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"He's been through a really tough time of it mentally. His wife and young son are back in Israel and he really wanted to go home.

"That deal will come to fruition today or tomorrow."