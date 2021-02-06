Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint deny title-chasing Larne
Larne's hopes of winning the Premiership were hit as Warrenpoint Town secured a deserved 1-1 draw.
The hosts made a strong start at Inver Park and Jonathan McMurray slotted in the opener after 10 minutes.
Warrenpoint fought their back in the game and were rewarded for a sustained spell of pressure in the second half.
Daniel Byrne headed in at the backpost from Kealan Dillon's free-kick with 10 minutes left to leave Larne without a home win in four games.
