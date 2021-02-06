Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jonathan McMurray's early goal was not enough to secure victory for Larne

Larne's hopes of winning the Premiership were hit as Warrenpoint Town secured a deserved 1-1 draw.

The hosts made a strong start at Inver Park and Jonathan McMurray slotted in the opener after 10 minutes.

Warrenpoint fought their back in the game and were rewarded for a sustained spell of pressure in the second half.

Daniel Byrne headed in at the backpost from Kealan Dillon's free-kick with 10 minutes left to leave Larne without a home win in four games.

