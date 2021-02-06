Steve Bruce: Newcastle boss says Premier League clubs 'falling to pieces' with injuries

Fabian Schar is carried off the pitch following a knee injury
Fabian Schar left Newcastle's 3-2 win over Southampton on a stretcher as Steve Bruce's side finished the game with nine men

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said Premier League clubs "are falling to pieces" after three of his players suffered injuries in the win over Southampton.

Right-back Javier Manquillo and top scorer Callum Wilson both departed with knocks before half-time of Saturday's 3-2 victory at St James' Park.

An injury to defender Fabian Schar, after they had already made their third substitution, ensured the hosts played the last 18 minutes with nine men, because Jeff Hendrick had been sent off for two bookings on 50 minutes.

"It's one step forward, two steps back at the minute," said Bruce.

"Javier Manquillo looks like he's done his ankle ligaments. Fabian Schar looks like he's done his knee - that could be pretty serious.

"Callum Wilson is another one, we don't know how bad it is. The amount of games we're playing at the moment is ridiculous."

Since taking charge of Newcastle in July 2019, Bruce has been forced to make two or more first-half substitutions on three occasions - no other English top-flight club has done so more than once.

According to Premier Injuries,external-link which compiles a database of injuries in the Premier League, Newcastle have seven players out. That compares with an average across the division of 4.7 players out per squad.

"You can understand why managers were complaining," added Bruce.

"We were simply playing too much in December and January and most clubs are falling to pieces with it."

Newcastle's seven injuries are surpassed only by Liverpool (eight) and Crystal Palace (10).

Research conducted by artificial intelligence platform Zone7, which specialises in injury risk forecasting and works with 35 professional football teams worldwide, shows that playing eight matches in a 30-day period increases the incidence of injury by 25% when compared with playing four to five matches in the same timeframe.

The Magpies have played their past eight matches over 28 days.

  • This is a feature of his teams though. It's been exactly the same at previous clubs, history shows it. There's nothing new here.

  • Football should not even be taking place. Football is for the fans, games in empty stadiums are not worth bothering with. The amount of games players are being asked is to play is ridiculous. Cancel all sport immediately there are more important things than watching meaningless exhibition matches.

  • Most teams voted against 5 subs so got no sympathy with them.

    • blue cheese replied:
      Yep - Guardiola tried his best, but no-one wanted to listen

  • He should see the Southampton injury list

  • Teach them to tackle properly. Now here is a question is it possible to be to fit thus leaving the body with nothing to give in such situations.

  • Research conducted by artificial intelligence platform Zone7 .....

    If you play more matches in a confined time frame, you're going to get more injuries. That's common sense. A professional company proves something we all know ...... so let's see if the FA uses their common sense or does sweet FA.

  • Ah diddums. 8 matches is 12 hours of football every month and its to much. Maybe we should let Bruce ask NHS staff would they complain doing 12 hour months for £100k a week

  • Wonder if he'll be subjected to the same moronic ridicule that Klopp and Pep were, when stating their displeasure at the issue weeks ago, probably not.

    • blue cheese replied:
      Klopp was probably just moaning for the sake of it

  • Maybe players are over training...that's why they are getting injured...or football boots have less protection...or shin pads are smaller. Newcastle have played the same amount of fixtures for years...been years since they had to deal with extra fixtures due to qualifying for Europe!! 🤪

    • TC replied:
      I have said this for ages, that is it possible to be to fit. thus leaving the body with no spare capacity.

  • Bruce whining as part usual.

    Get on with it you pathetic child!

    • TC replied:
      Learnt it of Ferguson at Man U.

  • Well Brucie boy, if we’re making more substitutions than anyone else, maybe you could look into training regimes and playing more of the about 30 midfielders you seem obsessed on buying?

  • They’re paid to play football - injuries happen and it’s a risk they take every single game. All that happens if you reduce fixtures is that someone finds a new way to lob another one. Look at the winter break - clubs swanning off all over the world doing mid season tours to boost their global appeal.

    • BiggMarketboulevardier replied:
      In a nutshell squire.

  • Why does this nonsense never get challenged or followed up? The BBC reports his assertions but never thinks "why don't we line up an interview to challenge his assertions". Poor journalism - let dodgy assertions go unchallenged - one job.

  • Yes we won, but against a very poor saints side that had lost its last 4 games before today . bruce keeps saying, sometimes you need that bit of luck, and we had it today, the ball hits 2 posts and lands in darlos arms. chelsea and man united next. we move on in the hope we stay up. almiron ran 11.29km in the game today, im betting shelvey was 4km behind him, we move on.

    • grahame replied:
      I don’t understand the fixation with the distance run by players, it’s a game of football, not an endurance race. I doubt very much if Pirlo or Zidane covered as much ground and they were fabulous players.

  • Footballers have a rep for not being the sharpest tools in the box, so I just wonder what happens away from training where the staff are not keeping an eye?

    How many players really stick to proper diet, keeping a "general level" of fitness, and so on?

    Also, if too many games are the problem, how about an 18 or 16-team PL? Looking at the table I can imagine that suggestion would horrify Bruce!

    • TC replied:
      Put them on minimum wage for each game and watch them ask for more games.

  • toon in and drop out by the sound of it

  • Newcastle Voted against 5 subs! No sympathy for the teams that voted against something that would have helped prevent injuries, Bruce always moans about stuff to deflect his poor management, (injuries, no money, refs, var, takeovers) Before this game he was moaning about injuries, he had 3! (albeit they were all centre half’s) now he has 7 he will say things like, I’ve never seen anything like it

    • TC replied:
      I remember when they did not have sibs and never moaned. Now like spoilt brats.

  • Play the younger players. As a manager of anything, you use all the resources you have. I am tired of hearing nothing but moaning from footballers and Managers, especially now.

  • I'm sure none of them would swap for the real world.

  • Research conducted by Zone 7. Wow!
    (After paying out £100,000’s no doubt .........)

    If you play more games you’re
    More likely to be injured.

    Wow!

    Who would have guessed that.

