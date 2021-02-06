Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1RomaRoma0

Juventus v Roma

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 22Chiesa
  • 5ArthurBooked at 37mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 14McKennie
  • 9Morata
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 51Peeters
  • 77Buffon

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13López
  • 23ManciniBooked at 35mins
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 14Villar
  • 17Veretout
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 4Cristante
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 21Mayoral

Substitutes

  • 9Dzeko
  • 18Santon
  • 27Pastore
  • 31Pérez
  • 33da Silva Peres
  • 42Diawara
  • 54Ciervo
  • 61Calafiori
  • 83Mirante
  • 87Cerantola Fuzato
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

  4. Post update

    Gonzalo Villar (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Danilo.

  7. Booking

    Arthur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Arthur (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Federico Chiesa.

  12. Booking

    Gianluca Mancini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  14. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Álvaro Morata tries a through ball, but Federico Chiesa is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Danilo.

Saturday 6th February 2021

