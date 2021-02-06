Juventus v Roma

First Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 22Chiesa
- 5ArthurBooked at 37mins
- 25Rabiot
- 14McKennie
- 9Morata
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 44Kulusevski
- 51Peeters
- 77Buffon
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13López
- 23ManciniBooked at 35mins
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 24Kumbulla
- 2Karsdorp
- 14Villar
- 17Veretout
- 37Spinazzola
- 4Cristante
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 21Mayoral
Substitutes
- 9Dzeko
- 18Santon
- 27Pastore
- 31Pérez
- 33da Silva Peres
- 42Diawara
- 54Ciervo
- 61Calafiori
- 83Mirante
- 87Cerantola Fuzato
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Post update
Gonzalo Villar (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Danilo.
Booking
Arthur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Arthur (Juventus).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Federico Chiesa.
Booking
Gianluca Mancini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Post update
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Álvaro Morata tries a through ball, but Federico Chiesa is caught offside.
Post update
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Danilo.