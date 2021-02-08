"We will be in the top six, make no mistake about it and why not this year? We're building a good squad, it's not pie in the sky."

When St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick made those comments last summer, many scoffed. Former Saints boss Alan Stubbs accused him of heaping "unnecessary pressure" on a side that had been 11th and ninth in the previous two seasons.

"You can't go from just above relegation to suddenly thinking you're a top-six team," said Stubbs. "Are they going to back the manager financially to make that happen?"

Yet, after three wins from four, Jim Goodwin's side are in the top half of the Premiership. They have also beaten both halves of the Old Firm this term and insist they're not done yet.

Moving on up

The Paisley side finished fifth in 1985 and have not bettered seventh since. They haven't completed a top flight campaign above eighth since the Premier League started in 1998.

A top-six spot is not yet secured but, with three games in hand over Dundee United in seventh, St Mirren have ample opportunity to put distance between themselves and the team they hammered 5-1 away recently.

There's a seven-point gap on fifth-place Livingston but they have played two games fewer and host the West Lothian club later this month.

They meet Celtic on Wednesday, having beaten the defending champions 2-1 at the end of January in what was their first success at Celtic Park since April 1990.

"His attitude was most important because he had a go," said former Hearts manager Craig Levein of Goodwin's approach in that game. "It's like sharks in the water smelling blood and St Mirren just went for them."

'It's not just words'

Fitzpatrick, who captained and managed the club, says recent progress is all part of a long-term plan.

"It shows you the character of the manager and the team," he told BBC Sportsound. "He knows the potential at St Mirren and he has got everyone on board with that thinking. That's how you go to places like Parkhead, you have to have that belief and that comes from the manager.

"We've got great young talent and that gives you hope for the future. We've a long way to go but the signs are really good.

"That wasn't just words [his top six prediction], there's been a plan in place for seven years. Jack Ross accelerated the club taking it into the Premier League, probably a bit early if I'm being honest. To be fair, the top four just now with Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Aberdeen, that'll be for another season, we'll go for that. But Livingston are a great example. If we get fifth or sixth place we can try chase Livingston and then lets build from there."

Goodwin has found good blend

During Goodwin's summer recruitment, he picked up players who had been discarded elsewhere; goalkeeper Jak Alnwick from Rangers for one.. He further bolstered the defence with shrewd moves for Joe Shaughnessy, Richard Tait and Marcus Fraser.

A young Irish crop have also impressed. January 2020 recruit Jamie McGrath has nine goals from midfield, while Dylan Connolly, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Conor McCarthy have all hit the net too.

"Goodwin is an incredibly hard working, intelligent guy," said BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English. "He's signed well, he won 5-1 with a 4-4-2 at Tannadice, won 2-1 with a 3-5-1-1 at Celtic Park, beat Rangers in the cup. He's tactically astute, scoring lots of goals."

St Mirren have beaten both Celtic and Rangers in recent months

'Best young manager in Scotland by far'

Goodwin captained St Mirren to the League Cup in 2013, and took over as manager in June 2019 when he succeeded Oran Kearney after Saints had held on to their Premiership status with a penalty shootout in the play-off final with Dundee United.

He took Saints to ninth before last season was curtailed due to Covid-19 and this term led them to the League Cup semi-finals, beating Aberdeen and Rangers on the way. No other team has beaten the Ibrox side in this campaign.

Levein is a big fan of the 39-year-old Irishman. "They've got the best young manager in Scotland by far," said the former Scotland boss. "I look at the challenges, they were the first club who had to deal with the Covid situation. They lost points which were then given back. For a young manager to deal with the situation the way Jim has is remarkable.

"His recruitment has been fantastic, he's got a wee seam of Irish players. I hope they've got him on a long-term contract because there will be people knocking on the door shortly.

"If I'm at a football club right now and I'm looking for a young manager he would be top of the list."