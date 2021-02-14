St Johnstone v Celtic

Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 0. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Booth with a cross.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number5Player nameKerrAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number19Player nameRooneyAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number18Player nameMcCannAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number13Player nameBrysonAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number7Player nameConwayAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.33
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameBainAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number16Player nameKennyAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number4Player nameDuffyAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number35Player nameAjerAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number17Player nameChristieAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number22Player nameEdouardAverage rating
7.13
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Clark
- 5Kerr
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 19Rooney
- 18McCann
- 13Bryson
- 24Booth
- 7Conway
- 10Wotherspoon
- 9Kane
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 14May
- 15Gilmour
- 16Middleton
- 17Melamed
- 26Craig
Celtic
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 29Bain
- 16Kenny
- 4Duffy
- 35Ajer
- 3Taylor
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 18Rogic
- 17Christie
- 14Turnbull
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 1Barkas
- 9Griffiths
- 10Ajeti
- 11Klimala
- 12Soro
- 19Johnston
- 27Elyounoussi
- 56Ralston
- 93Laxalt
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Foul by Ryan Christie (Celtic).
Post update
Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Conway (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shaun Rooney with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Wotherspoon following a set piece situation.
Post update
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Craig Conway (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 0.
Post update
Offside, St. Johnstone. Alistair McCann tries a through ball, but Craig Bryson is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).
Post update
Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.
Post update
Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Callum Booth.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Scott Brown with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard.