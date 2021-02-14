Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1CelticCeltic0

St Johnstone v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.13

  2. Squad number5Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    5.11

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.82

  4. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    5.28

  5. Squad number19Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    5.05

  6. Squad number18Player nameMcCann
    Average rating

    4.87

  7. Squad number13Player nameBryson
    Average rating

    5.53

  8. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    5.68

  9. Squad number7Player nameConway
    Average rating

    6.38

  10. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    5.79

  11. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.33

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number29Player nameBain
    Average rating

    6.92

  2. Squad number16Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    7.22

  3. Squad number4Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    6.88

  4. Squad number35Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    7.24

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.07

  6. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    7.11

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.06

  8. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    7.22

  9. Squad number17Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    6.80

  10. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    6.95

  11. Squad number22Player nameEdouard
    Average rating

    7.13

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Clark
  • 5Kerr
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 19Rooney
  • 18McCann
  • 13Bryson
  • 24Booth
  • 7Conway
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 9Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 14May
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Middleton
  • 17Melamed
  • 26Craig

Celtic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29Bain
  • 16Kenny
  • 4Duffy
  • 35Ajer
  • 3Taylor
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 18Rogic
  • 17Christie
  • 14Turnbull
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 1Barkas
  • 9Griffiths
  • 10Ajeti
  • 11Klimala
  • 12Soro
  • 19Johnston
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 56Ralston
  • 93Laxalt
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 0. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Booth with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Christie (Celtic).

  3. Post update

    Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Conway (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shaun Rooney with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Wotherspoon following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Craig Conway (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 0.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 0.

  10. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Alistair McCann tries a through ball, but Craig Bryson is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

  12. Post update

    Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.

  14. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Callum Booth.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Scott Brown with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard.

