The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women1Everton WomenEverton Women0

Reading v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 3Mitchell
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Bartrip
  • 28Woodham
  • 23Rowe
  • 8Fishlock
  • 6James
  • 9Eikeland
  • 18Carter
  • 11Harding

Substitutes

  • 2Leine
  • 10Bruton
  • 16Nayler
  • 24Flores
  • 31Roberts
  • 32Childerhouse

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Korpela
  • 2Wold
  • 20Finnigan
  • 4Sevecke
  • 3Turner
  • 18Scott
  • 13StringerBooked at 24mins
  • 8Christiansen
  • 9Lehmann
  • 19Gauvin
  • 11Emslie

Substitutes

  • 6George
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 10Magill
  • 14Sørensen
  • 16Raso
  • 17Graham
  • 21Clemaron
  • 26Clinton
  • 31Pedersen
Referee:
Stacey Pearson

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Angharad James (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Rachel Rowe tries a through ball, but Natasha Harding is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Scott.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 1, Everton Women 0. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Natasha Harding.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jill Scott.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rikke Sevecke with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jill Scott (Everton Women).

  9. Post update

    Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Everton Women).

  11. Post update

    Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Harding (Reading Women) header from very close range is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Booking

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Women).

  17. Post update

    Angharad James (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).

  19. Post update

    Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1411214283435
2Man City Women14103146113533
3Man Utd Women15102332161632
4Arsenal Women1372440142623
5Reading Women155641923-421
6Everton Women135352219318
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women123361323-1012
9B'ham City Women113261016-611
10Aston Villa Women123181130-1910
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women131391050-406
View full The FA Women's Super League table

