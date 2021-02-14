Reading v Everton

Angharad James (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 3Mitchell
- 14Cooper
- 5Bartrip
- 28Woodham
- 23Rowe
- 8Fishlock
- 6James
- 9Eikeland
- 18Carter
- 11Harding
Substitutes
- 2Leine
- 10Bruton
- 16Nayler
- 24Flores
- 31Roberts
- 32Childerhouse
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Korpela
- 2Wold
- 20Finnigan
- 4Sevecke
- 3Turner
- 18Scott
- 13StringerBooked at 24mins
- 8Christiansen
- 9Lehmann
- 19Gauvin
- 11Emslie
Substitutes
- 6George
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 10Magill
- 14Sørensen
- 16Raso
- 17Graham
- 21Clemaron
- 26Clinton
- 31Pedersen
- Referee:
- Stacey Pearson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Offside, Reading Women. Rachel Rowe tries a through ball, but Natasha Harding is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Scott.
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 1, Everton Women 0. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Natasha Harding.
Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jill Scott.
Attempt missed. Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rikke Sevecke with a cross.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.
Foul by Jill Scott (Everton Women).
Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Everton Women).
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
Attempt blocked. Natasha Harding (Reading Women) header from very close range is blocked.
Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Women).
Angharad James (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).
Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
