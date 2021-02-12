Premier League
EvertonEverton19:00FulhamFulham
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Fulham

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Everton top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 13 goals in 20 Premier League appearances this season

TEAM NEWS

Everton will be without top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who suffered a minor hamstring strain on Wednesday during the FA Cup win over Tottenham.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford remains sidelined but James Rodriguez and Andre Gomes are both fit.

Fulham are weighing up whether to increase Josh Maja's involvement after his brief debut last week.

Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo remain the only absentees, according to head coach Scott Parker.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton were not short of firepower in Wednesday's 5-4 FA Cup win over Tottenham but it will be interesting to see how they shape up in attack without Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

They should still be too strong for Fulham, though. Scott Parker's side got another useful point against West Ham last weekend, but their long wait for a league win stands at 12 games and counting.

Prediction: 2-0

Everton scored after just 42 seconds in November's reverse fixture, a game they won 3-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton have won 22 consecutive top-flight matches against Fulham at Goodison Park - the longest home winning run in top-flight history.
  • A Fulham draw or defeat would ensure they equal the Football League record of 28 successive winless matches away to a particular opponent. The Cottagers have drawn four and lost 23 of their previous league trips to Everton in all divisions.
  • Fulham's only victories at Goodison Park both came in the FA Cup - one of them being on Valentine's Day in 1948.

Everton

  • Everton's tally of 37 points is their third highest after 21 matches of a Premier League campaign.
  • They are winless in three home league matches, drawing once and losing twice.
  • Manager Carlo Ancelotti could fail to win in four home league games for the first time since December 2007.
  • Only four of the Toffees' 11 league victories have come at Goodison Park.
  • They have won just one of their past six home league games against promoted sides, drawing once and losing four.
  • Ancelotti is unbeaten against Fulham as a Premier League manager, winning four and drawing once.
  • Seven of James Rodriguez's eight league goal involvements have been in home games.

Fulham

  • Fulham are on a club record-equalling run of 12 Premier League matches without a win, with eight draws and four defeats.
  • Scott Parker's side are unbeaten in four away fixtures, drawing all of them.
  • They have won just one of their past 34 matches against the six ever-present Premier League sides, losing 30 times.
  • Excluding own goals, Fulham have had a league-low seven different scorers.
  • Scott Parker's first points as Fulham boss came in a 2-0 home win over Everton in April 2019.
  • Ademola Lookman has been involved in six league goals this term, with three goals and three assists. Lookman scored one goal in 36 Premier League appearances for Everton between 2017-19.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22155243142950
2Man Utd23136449301945
3Leicester23134639251443
4Liverpool23117544291540
5Chelsea23116638241439
6West Ham2311663428639
7Everton2111463428637
8Tottenham22106636221436
9Aston Villa21112836241235
10Leeds22102103838032
11Arsenal2394102723431
12Southampton228592937-829
13Crystal Palace2385102739-1229
14Wolves2376102331-827
15Brighton2351082530-525
16Newcastle2374122538-1325
17Burnley2265111429-1523
18Fulham2229111731-1415
19West Brom2326151854-3612
20Sheff Utd2332181537-2211
