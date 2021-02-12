West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United

TEAM NEWS
West Brom winger Grady Diangana is back in training after a hamstring problem but is not yet ready to return.
New loan signing Okay Yokuslu is pushing for a first start after making his debut from the bench last weekend.
Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba, who has a thigh injury, but Eric Bailly is back in training after a six-match absence and might feature.
Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay could start after coming on as midweek substitutes.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Manchester United got through their FA Cup tie with West Ham eventually but they will still be rueing Everton's last-gasp goal last weekend, which cost them two points.
I cannot see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side slipping up at The Hawthorns, though. West Brom will give everything, but effort alone won't be enough.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v singer/songwriter Mike Rosenberg, AKA Passenger
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Brom have lost nine of their 12 Premier League home matches against Manchester United (W1, D2).
- Manchester United are looking to record a Premier League double over West Brom for the first time since the 2011-12 season under Sir Alex Ferguson.
West Bromwich Albion
- West Brom have won just one of their past 13 league games (D3, L9).
- The Baggies' only home win in the league this season was back in November when they beat bottom side Sheffield United 1-0.
- They have failed to score in four of their past five home matches.
- Their tally of 31 home league goals conceded is the most by a team at this stage of a top-flight season since Chelsea in 1960-61.
- Sam Allardyce's side have the worst form in the Premier League over the past 12 matches, earning just six points.
- Matheus Pereira has scored five of West Brom's 10 goals in all competitions under Allardyce.
Manchester United
- Manchester United have lost just once in 17 league games (W11, D5).
- The Red Devils are currently unbeaten in 18 Premier League away matches (W13, D5), their longest such run in top-flight history. They are the only side not to have lost a Premier League away game this season.
- United have won seven Premier League games from a losing position this season, with all of them coming in away matches.
- Six of Marcus Rashford's eight Premier League goals this season have come away from home - he also has contributed five assists on the road.
- Bruno Fernandes, who has 13 goals and nine assists in the top flight this season, could become just the fourth United player to reach double figures for both in a Premier League campaign.