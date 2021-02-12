Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Takumi Minamino is set to return after being cup-tied for the midweek game

TEAM NEWS

Loan signing Takumi Minamino is available for Southampton after being cup-tied for Thursday's win at Wolves.

Alex Jankewitz is banned, while Alex McCarthy is likely to return in place of FA Cup goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Wolves will monitor Rayan Ait-Nouri and Jonny, who have both featured for the side this week and are being eased back into action after injury.

Fernando Marcal, Raul Jimenez, Willy Boly and Daniel Podence all remain on the sidelines.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to restore several players to the starting line-up after making six changes for the midweek FA Cup game, with Conor Coady, Pedro Neto and Willian Jose among those set to return.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton keep on losing in the league, where they have now suffered five defeats in a row, but they did win at Wolves in the FA Cup on Thursday.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl spoke about needing to find a "reset" button after they were beaten 3-2 at Newcastle last weekend but, as they begin to get some of their injured players back, they are bound to improve.

Wolves were on a bad run themselves until the end of January, but they responded by beating Arsenal and drawing with Leicester before losing to Saints in midweek.

Nuno Espirito Santo made a lot of changes for that tie, however. Wolves will be at full strength at St Mary's Stadium, and I think they will go home with the points.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won just one of the past nine league meetings (D4, L4).

Saints have dropped seven points from winning positions in their last three Premier League games against Wolves.

Wolves have won three of their four most recent away fixtures against Southampton in all competitions.

Southampton

Southampton have suffered five straight league defeats, conceding 18 goals. They have never lost six league games in a row.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have won just one of their past five home league matches (D1, L3).

Nonetheless, only Manchester City have kept more than Southampton's six home clean sheets in this season's top flight.

James Ward-Prowse has scored four direct free-kick goals in the league this season, just one short of David Beckham and Laurent Robert's Premier League record.

Danny Ings has scored just one goal in his past nine Premier League appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers