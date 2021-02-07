Last updated on .From the section West Ham

David Moyes ‘embarrassed’ for ref Mike Dean after ‘unfair’ red card

West Ham will appeal against Tomas Soucek's controversial red card in Saturday's game at Fulham.

The Czech was sent off in stoppage time during the 0-0 Premier League draw after catching Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic in the face with his elbow.

Soucek pleaded his innocence and Mitrovic told referee Mike Dean his opponent should not be dismissed.

However, after being advised to review the incident by video assistant referee Lee Mason, Dean sent Soucek off.

If West Ham are unsuccessful, Soucek will miss three games - Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Manchester United, plus Premier League games against Sheffield United and Tottenham.

Last week, Dean was the referee and Mason the fourth official when Jan Bednarek was sent off at Old Trafford in Manchester United's 9-0 league win over Southampton. The decision was overturned on appeal.