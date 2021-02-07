Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle's players cut dejected figures at the final whistle after their draw at Portsmouth

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has refused to criticise his side despite conceding twice in the final five minutes to draw 2-2 at Portsmouth.

Two Luke Jephcott goals seemed to have put Argyle into a winning position.

But Ronan Curtis and James Bolton scored in a two-minute spell to give Pompey a share the points.

"I'm disappointed that we've lost two points, but I'm also pleased and proud of the boys and the way they committed themselves for 85 minutes," Lowe said.

Newcastle loanee Kell Watts made a mistake to let in Curtis before Bolton headed the equaliser, but Lowe felt the 21-year-old impressed aside from his error.

"He won every header in dealing with [John] Marquis and [Ellis] Harrison, who are two fantastic forwards," he said.

"He's forever learning. He knows he's made an error of judgement, whether that's going out or not going out into Row Z, but I'm never going to criticise one individual.

"We're building and we're building in the right direction and these lads have been fantastic.

"When you make mistakes like that or goals cost you, every goal you concede is a learning curve and those lads will make sure they learn from it."