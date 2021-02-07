Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Robbie Willmott made just five starts for Newport County this season before leaving Rodney Parade

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has praised the instant impact made by new signing Robbie Willmott.

The winger, 30, joined the Grecians on loan from Newport County on transfer deadline day and made his first start in Saturday's 3-2 win over Bradford.

The victory secured back-to-back League Two wins for the first time since the start of December for Exeter.

"We can't question Robbie's quality, the big plus today for me was his responsibility," Taylor said.

"Everyone has got to be honest when they come to Exeter City and he's certainly got that character and he looks to be buying into what we're doing," he added to BBC Radio Devon.

Having made a 20-minute cameo in City's win at Stevenage on Tuesday, Willmott impressed his new manager as Exeter twice came from a goal down to beat the Bantams.

"We don't want to give him too much information too soon, but he should get better the more he plays with either Josh Key or Jake Caprice," Taylor said.

"We had to move him from right to left as well. The fact that he can play both sides is a real big bonus for us."