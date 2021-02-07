Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Fabian Schar being forced off injured left Newcastle to play on with nine men against Southampton

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar will be "out for a few months" after suffering a knee injury in the 3-2 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Schar was taken off on a stretcher late in the game with what the club said was a torn knee ligament.

Switzerland centre-back Schar, 29, posted on social media to say the injury was "difficult to accept".

He added his aim was "to be ready for the Euros", which take place this summer.

Newcastle said: external-link "He will undergo further assessment with a specialist consultant in the coming days before beginning his rehabilitation with the club's medical team."

Schar going off at St James' Park meant the Tyneside club, who had already made three substitutions and had Jeff Hendrick sent off, played the last 18 minutes with nine men.

"I felt really good on the pitch and the team did well the last few games," he added. "Now I will be out for a few months.

"I will try everything to be back on the pitch as soon as possible."