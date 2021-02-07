Match ends, Real Betis 2, Barcelona 3.
Lionel Messi scored three minutes after coming off the bench as Barcelona came from behind to win at Real Betis.
The home side took the lead in the first half when Borja Iglesias finished from close range after a quick counter.
Messi, rested by manager Ronald Koeman, was sent on in the 57th minute and drove in the equaliser before a Victor Ruiz own goal put Barcelona ahead.
Ruiz headed in an equaliser but Trincao's curled strike sealed the win for the visitors.
The victory moved Barcelona up to second in the Spanish top flight, seven points behind Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.
Line-ups
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Robles
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 23Mandi
- 6RuizBooked at 77mins
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 4AkouokouSubstituted forRodríguezat 75'minutes
- 18Guardado
- 24RuibalSubstituted forSánchezat 65'minutes
- 8FekirSubstituted forCanalesat 83'minutes
- 7JuanmiSubstituted forTelloat 75'minutes
- 9IglesiasSubstituted forMorónat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Montoya
- 10Canales
- 11Tello
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 14William Carvalho
- 16Morón
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 19Fekir
- 21Rodríguez
- 28Sánchez
- 30Rebollo
- 33Miranda
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 28Mingueza
- 4AraujoSubstituted forde Jongat 11'minutesBooked at 47mins
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 8PjanicSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 57'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 74minsSubstituted forUmtitiat 78'minutes
- 12PuigSubstituted forMessiat 57'minutes
- 11DembéléBooked at 64mins
- 7Griezmann
- 9BraithwaiteSubstituted forGonzálezat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 10Messi
- 13Murara Neto
- 16González
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 21de Jong
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 2, Barcelona 3.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Víctor Ruiz (Real Betis).
Post update
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 2, Barcelona 3. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristian Tello.
Post update
Offside, Real Betis. Sergio Canales tries a through ball, but Loren Morón is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Víctor Ruiz (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Sergio Canales replaces Nabil Fekir.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Loren Morón replaces Borja Iglesias.
Post update
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Post update
Cristian Tello (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Post update
Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Borja Iglesias.
Good to see Puig get a start.
That pass from Messi to Alba is why I watch all his games.
Still not the strongest outfit going, but it's shown some of the naysayers they're not dead yet...