Last updated on .From the section Football

Tigres became the first Mexican side to reach the Club World Cup final with a surprise victory over Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras of Brazil.

French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, 35, netted his third goal of the tournament by stroking in Tigres' winner from the penalty spot in the second half.

Tigres will face either Champions League winners Bayern Munich or Egypt's Al Ahly in the final.

Their semi-final is live on iPlayer and BBC Red Button on Monday (18:00 GMT).

The match is also on the BBC Sport website, along with live text commentary.

Tigres become the first side from Concacaf - the federation representing North America, Central America and the Caribbean - to reach the final.