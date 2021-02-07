Club World Cup
PalmeirasPalmeiras0TigresTigres1

Club World Cup: Palmeiras 0-1 Tigres - Andre-Pierre Gignac scores winner

Tigres became the first Mexican side to reach the Club World Cup final with a surprise victory over Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras of Brazil.

French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, 35, netted his third goal of the tournament by stroking in Tigres' winner from the penalty spot in the second half.

Tigres will face either Champions League winners Bayern Munich or Egypt's Al Ahly in the final.

Tigres become the first side from Concacaf - the federation representing North America, Central America and the Caribbean - to reach the final.

Line-ups

Palmeiras

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Pereira da Silva
  • 2Rocha AquinoSubstituted forRocha de Oliveiraat 72'minutes
  • 13Garcia TeixeiraBooked at 52mins
  • 15Gómez
  • 17Viña
  • 28dos Santos de OliveiraSubstituted forMelo de Carvalhoat 57'minutes
  • 25Vinicius MeninoBooked at 32minsSubstituted forGomes de Siqueiraat 62'minutes
  • 23Cavalcante VeigaSubstituted forFurtado Scarpaat 73'minutes
  • 8VivianSubstituted forde Paula Carreiroat 57'minutes
  • 11da Silva Barbosa
  • 10de Souza da Silva

Substitutes

  • 3Santos
  • 4Kuscevic
  • 5de Paula Carreiro
  • 6Empereur
  • 12Rocha de Oliveira
  • 14Furtado Scarpa
  • 16Esteves Souza
  • 20Araujo Lima
  • 22dos Santos
  • 24Silvestre da Costa
  • 29Gomes de Siqueira
  • 30Melo de Carvalho

Tigres

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1GuzmánBooked at 84mins
  • 28Rodríguez
  • 13Reyes
  • 3Salcedo
  • 29DueñasSubstituted forMezaat 86'minutes
  • 20AquinoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSierraat 90+2'minutes
  • 5De Souza Pereira
  • 19Pizarro
  • 23QuiñonesSubstituted forFulgencioat 87'minutes
  • 32González
  • 10Gignac

Substitutes

  • 4Ayala
  • 8Sierra
  • 14Sánchez
  • 17Fernández
  • 18Cruz
  • 21Meza
  • 22Fulgencio
  • 33Quiñones
  • 35Chávez
  • 43Ávalos
  • 50Delgado
  • 52Ogama Vendrechovski
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamPalmeirasAway TeamTigres
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Palmeiras 0, Tigres 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Palmeiras 0, Tigres 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Gómez.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Weverton (Palmeiras) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gustavo Scarpa with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Palmeiras. Conceded by Diego Reyes.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matias Viña (Palmeiras) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Patrick de Paula (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Carlos González (Tigres).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Tigres. Jordan Sierra replaces Javier Aquino.

  10. Post update

    Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres).

  11. Post update

    Luan Garcia (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Adriano.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tigres. Raymundo Fulgencio replaces Luis Quiñones.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tigres. Francisco Meza replaces Jesús Dueñas.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Carlos González (Tigres).

  16. Post update

    Luan Garcia (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Nahuel Guzmán (Tigres) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luiz Adriano (Palmeiras) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Willian.

  19. Post update

    Javier Aquino (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matias Viña (Palmeiras).

