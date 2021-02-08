Last updated on .From the section Newport

Nicky Maynard has also played for Crewe, Bristol City, and West Ham

Newport County's new recruit Nicky Maynard wants to repay the faith shown in him by manager Michael Flynn.

Striker Maynard joined The Exiles on loan until the end of the season from League Two rivals Mansfield Town on transfer deadline day.

The 34-year-old marked his Newport debut with the winner in the 1-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

"I feel wanted and that's what I want - a manager that can believe in me and have faith in me," Maynard said.

"It's down to me to repay that."

Maynard, who had a spell at Cardiff City, said he had received offers from other clubs but was been impressed by County boss Flynn.

"He was the one that told me how much he wanted me to help the team, push up the league and where he saw me in the team," Maynard added.

"I'd seen them play when I was at Mansfield and felt that I could fit into that team.

"I'm looking forward to what's going to come this season. I play to score goals and win games."

Maynard had scored four times for Mansfield this season but has found opportunities limited since Nigel Clough's appointment as manager in November.

Nicky Maynard in action for Mansfield against Newport earlier this season

"I was playing and doing well and then a new manager came in and he's got his own philosophy, his own lot of players and changed formation," Maynard said.

"He was honest with me and said to me 'I'm happy for you to stay but you won't play as much as you'd probably like, so if you want to go an find somewhere where you are going to play then I'm not going to stand in your way.'

"I'm at the stage of my career that I don't want to be sitting on the bench every week or sometimes not even getting on.

"I want to be involved more and play more and that's the reason why I decided to move on."

Newport's win saw them revive their promotion hopes, moving up to fourth and just a point off the play-off places.

They did so having being reduced to 10 men when Scott Bennett was shown a straight red card during the first half.

"I know it's been tough for the lads over the last few weeks but there's a good bunch in there," Maynard said.

"We were backs against the wall for most of the time but sometimes a 1-0 win like this can spur you on and push you on.

"Hopefully that's a sign of good things to come."