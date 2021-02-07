Match ends, Milan 4, Crotone 0.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic surpassed 500 goals scored at club level by scoring twice as AC Milan moved back on top of Serie A with a 4-0 win over Crotone.
The Swedish striker, 39, reached the milestone with a shot into the top corner in the first half.
He then tapped in his 501st goal and his 14th in 11 league games this season.
Ante Rebic scored twice in as many minutes to complete the comfortable win against Serie A's bottom side.
AC moved two points clear of city rivals Inter Milan at the top with 49 points from 21 games.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Donnarumma
- 2CalabriaBooked at 86mins
- 23Tomori
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 81mins
- 19Hernández
- 18Meité
- 79KessiéSubstituted forKrunicat 86'minutes
- 56SaelemaekersBooked at 36minsSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 45'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forCalhanogluat 62'minutes
- 12RebicSubstituted forHaugeat 77'minutes
- 11IbrahimovicSubstituted forMandzukicat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 9Mandzukic
- 10Calhanoglu
- 15Hauge
- 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 90Donnarumma
Crotone
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cordaz
- 26Djidji
- 5Golemic
- 13Luperto
- 33RispoliBooked at 73mins
- 10BenaliSubstituted forda Silvaat 72'minutes
- 21Zanellato
- 77VulicSubstituted forPetriccioneat 78'minutes
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 7OunasSubstituted forRivièreat 63'minutes
- 54Di CarmineSubstituted forSimyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Magallán
- 16Festa
- 20Rojas
- 22Crespi
- 24D'Aprile
- 25Simy
- 34Marrone
- 44Petriccione
- 95da Silva
- 97Rivière
- Referee:
- Luca Pairetto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 4, Crotone 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Henrique (Crotone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Rivière (Crotone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eduardo Henrique.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eduardo Henrique (Crotone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jacopo Petriccione.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Franck Kessié.
Booking
Davide Calabria (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Emmanuel Rivière (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mario Mandzukic (Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Vladimir Golemic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrea Rispoli (Crotone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Crotone. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
Post update
Foul by Koffi Djidji (Crotone).
Post update
Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Crotone. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
Post update
Andrea Rispoli (Crotone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
Booking
Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Koffi Djidji (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.