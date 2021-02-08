Last updated on .From the section Irish

Traynor says he feels "very strong" about never gambling again

Aaron Traynor's first foray into sports betting seemed innocuous enough to him.

He was "14 or 15" and had visited the bookmakers to place a bet for someone else. While there, he decided to put a few quid down on a greyhound race.

Traynor felt a "wee buzz" when he collected his earnings but that sense of "euphoria" from winning money at a young age led to addiction.

"When you're winning money that technically you weren't meant to have, a couple of hundred quid or maybe more, you start to feel like Jack the Lad, beating the bookie," Traynor tells Sportsound Extra Time.

"Obviously, it didn't turn out that way and, as the years went by, I actually did get a bit numb, losing didn't annoy me.

"As long as I had money left for another bet, I was a happy man."

Over the last eight years, Traynor has established himself as one of the Irish Premiership's most accomplished full-backs.

After spells at Lisburn Distillery, Portadown and Carrick Rangers, he helped Warrenpoint Town achieve top-flight promotion in 2017.

The left-back's performances at Milltown earned him a summer move to Coleraine, where he made a significant impression in his first season, winning the Irish Cup while earning a spot in the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association team of the year.

Traynor was part of the Coleraine side that beat Cliftonville in the 2018 Irish Cup final

The last couple of years have been good, too. Having recovered from the ACL injury that ruled him out of most of the 2018-19 campaign, he helped Coleraine clinch the League Cup in February 2020.

The 30-year-old recently played his 100th game for the Bannsiders, but he may not have reached such a landmark had he not sought help for his gambling addiction.

"Ask any gambler, or anyone with an addiction, they're always looking their next hit," admits Traynor.

"I started off very small and it was very continuous, but by the time I stopped, when I was 28, it was like a binge bet.

"I was saving and trying to stay off it, but once I got a decent amount of savings for trying to buy my own home, it was a good pot of money for me to work with."

What started out as a few small-time bets on football, horseracing and greyhound racing, however, became something much bigger.

Then, when he was 19, Traynor lost a "couple of thousand" pounds almost as quickly as he'd won it.

That's when he realised he had a "serious problem".

"By the time I got home, my mum was waiting for me to walk in the door, she knew I was a bad gambler so she tried to be happy for me but also take it off me.

"I had to break it down to her that I didn't have the money anymore.

"It was four days before Christmas and I'm sure she was doing everything she could to please me and my brother."

I just thought 'do I really want to continue my life like this?' - Traynor

Traynor attended his first Gamblers Anonymous meeting soon thereafter, but like so many others in recovery, escaping his addiction proved difficult.

He often found himself sitting in the bookmakers instead of the classroom in St Mary's University College, where he was doing a teaching degree.

However, the birth of Sienna, his daughter, helped rekindle his determination to win his battle.

"A couple of years ago, something came over me, I'd just had enough.

"I just thought 'do I really want to continue my life like this? Do I really want her growing up in this environment'.

"My mum took control of my finances - it was small steps like that I needed to take to basically stamp out the temptation."

Now, Traynor is happy to be in a better place. It has been two years since he placed a bet, but while he is dedicated to staying out of the bookmakers, he has experienced first-hand how easy it can be to relapse.

"This isn't just a quick fix. My mentality says I'll never gamble again, I feel very strong about that, but you can never say never.

"Gamblers Anonymous will always keep you on track, one day at a time.

"I know I'll have to attend meetings again when they're back up and running, but I look forward to that.

"When I went to my first meeting, I cried my eyes out, I couldn't believe where I was at 19 years of age.

"But it's made me the man I am now. It's made me a strong person, mentally I'm very strong.

"My life is good at the minute, I have a home, a roof, two lovely kids, a job and a football team to keep me busy.

"I'm in a hard journey, but it's rewarding at the end."

