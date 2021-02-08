Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Steven Gerrard accepts that his team selection contributed to Rangers' worst display of the campaign at Hamilton but the Ibrox manager insists he cannot start Ryan Jack and Steven Davis in every match. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong says his move to Leverkusen was about moving to a better league and not about getting out of Glasgow while he could. (Athletic, via Scottish Sun external-link )

Celtic defender Greg Taylor says the whole club is behind Albian Ajeti, who will answer Scottish FA simulation charges today, and said: "You would hate for him to lose his place in the team over something like that." (Daily Record) external-link

Winger Jonny Hayes insists the buck stops with the Aberdeen players and not manager Derek McInnes after the Dons slipped five points behind Hibernian in the race for third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Press & Journal) external-link

In-form Hibs forward Martin Boyle explains that he was briefly out of the team due to his father suffering from a stroke. (Scotsman) external-link

Captain Marvin Bartley says Livingston will be a "different animal" when they meet St Johnstone in the League Cup final at the end of the month after the Perth club ended their 14-match unbeaten run on Saturday. (Scotsman) external-link

Goal hero Scott Tanser believes St Johnstone delivered a cup final statement with their 2-1 win over Livingston in West Lothian. (Courier) external-link

Midfielder David Turnbull nailing down a Celtic starting place is no surprise, insists ex-Motherwell team-mate Allan Campbell. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Mirren have no fears going into Wednesday's home meeting with Celtic clash after their recent Parkhead triumph, says midfielder Kyle McAllister. (Herald) external-link

Midfielder Tony Andreu is confident Ross County can bounce back with victory against Hibernian next Saturday after a disappointing defeat to Dundee United. (Press & Journal) external-link