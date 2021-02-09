Just one point separates the two second city sides in the Women's Super League table

Aston Villa are out "to get revenge" for their previous derby defeat by rivals Birmingham when they meet on Wednesday, says defender Natalie Haigh.

Claudia Walker scored as Blues won 1-0 at Villa Park in November.

Wednesday's fixture at Solihull - set to take place at the earlier time external-link of 18:00 GMT - is just the second Women's Super League meeting between the teams.

"We are really looking forward to having another go at them," Villa centre-back Haigh told BBC Sport.

"They had bragging rights from the previous game. As individuals and a team we want to get revenge.

"I didn't get to play in the last derby but you know it's one of those games that is great to be involved in. It's really sad we can't have the fans in at the moment because it would have been amazing to see and hear the atmosphere.

"You can see what it means though. There's been a bit of a crossover with players and staff over the years too which adds a bit more to it. Blues are having a really good season and credit to them for that but we want to be snapping at their heels."

Just one point separates the sides in the table, with Birmingham sitting in ninth position with a game in hand.

And Haigh said that despite fans not being allowed in the stadium, their messages of support on social media has given the team "inspiration to go out there and win it for them".

"It's nice to know people are rooting for you and supporting you. It demonstrates how much it means to them, the club and how much they care about us as a team," she said.

"The nail in the coffin [after the last derby defeat] was hearing them all singing in the shower after the game. Watching from the stands, it just looked like they wanted it more. Sometimes in these games, that can be the ultimate factor.

"We learned from that. We were frustrated with ourselves knowing we could be better. We have a new lease of life and a new energy. We're all pumped up and ready to go. Hopefully we will be waking up on Thursday with the bragging rights."

Blues must be '100% ready for the test'

Birmingham hope to have a squad of 17 available - an improvement from their victory in November when manager Carla Ward could name just two substitutes.

They go into the game off the back of an impressive draw away at Everton, while Villa also recorded a crucial win over Tottenham on Saturday.

"Derbies are obviously a little bit different and there's more spice to them. They mean a lot to both clubs," Birmingham team captain Christie Murray told BBC Sport.

"We just need to be prepared to give everything. We respect Villa's quality so it's important we are 100% ready for the test.

"These kinds of games are for the fans. I remember being on a Zoom call with some of them. We got a feel of how much it meant. Knowing that going into the game just sort of reminds you of why you are playing in it and how much it means.

"We want to give absolutely everything to get three points. Our aim was to stay up [in the league] but we want to continue adding points."

Birmingham boss Ward said the team "absolutely have to deliver for the fans" and it's "about which team wants it more".

"The pressure is on them. They are the ones with the big resources, the big money and the big backing so they probably need to win it more than we do," she added.

"Naturally, we want to win it for the fans. We will focus on ourselves and only ourselves."